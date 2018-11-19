'Two-year process' begins for Fisher girls basketball

FISHER — As Ken Ingold and Doug Enos have talked throughout the preseason and early start to the year, they are both in agreement.

They must be patient.

The Fisher girls basketball head coach and his assistant, Enos, are each looking at 2018-19 as a year to grow.

Fielding a Bunnies roster without a single senior, Ingold is excited about the prospect of molding a group featuring eight juniors and six sophomores, and he has already held discussions with the girls about the next couple seasons.

“It’s almost like a two-year plan,” Ingold said. “We’re not giving up games this year, but we’re really building. We can be really good next year if we get better this year. We’ve already talked about that.

“If I take the core group that’s with me right now, that’s going to be the same core varsity group next year. Again, we’ve got to get better this year so we have some momentum going into next year and keep moving it on. But we’ve got a shot. We’ve got good players. The only thing hurting us is the experience factor, and that’s not going to be the case next year. We’ve got a shot to be a really, really good team next year.”

But, like Ingold said, this year comes first. And the centerpiece of this season is star guard Sidney Hood.

A second-team all-Heart of Illinois Conference selection last year, the junior has already put up 19, 24, 17 and 23 points in Fisher’s 1-3 start to the season. But the dynamic scoring threat is still capable of leading these Bunnies to success, filling it up on drives to the rim and with an outside shooting touch.

“Sidney had a solid year and got good varsity experience as a freshman, too,” Ingold said. “And in our conference, to be a second-team all-conference selection is really good. It’s a great basketball conference every year. I thought Sidney would be a scorer coming into the year, and she’s done a great job. We’ve just got to find some other people that can step up. Even if she scores 15 or 20 like she may, that’s not going to be nearly enough unless we get some other girls to double figures, too.

“I hope she can keep playing well. We’re going to have to have other people step up because teams are going to focus on stopping Sidney, and she’s willing to pass it and move the ball around. We just got to have other girls put it in the basket.”

Some of those “other girls” include fellow junior guard Daneigh Burk, who started alongside Hood last season and is one of a select few with varsity experience under her belt who helped the Bunnies to a 13-17 record in 2017-18.

Leah McCoy and Ashley Smith also return after seeing some minutes last year, and Brianna Keeton and Ashlyn Carpenter also return to help fill the void left by senior standouts Alivia Spenard and Becca Clanton, who each graduated.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got some size,” Ingold said. “And they’ve got to realize how physical the play is and how physical Alivia and Becca were. Their biggest attribute is they didn’t back down, and they were willing to play defense. We’ve been lacking that early in the year, but the girls will pick it up as we go on. We’ve struggled defensively in these first couple games. I knew with our lack of experience we’d struggle a little bit.

“It does make a difference. There’s a lot to be said of experience. Seniors know the grind and what it takes to last throughout a season. I’m not sure if some of the underclassmen do. We’ll be looking for leadership on and off the court, and we’ll see what happens.”

One aspect of the early-season tournaments Ingold has always loved is the following week — a week that doesn’t feature a single game, so he can make adjustments during five straight days of practice.

He has already seen things that need to be corrected, such as putting in more offensive plays, creating plays to get pressure off of Hood, getting post players the ball and working on their matchup zone.

“I knew it would be a process,” Ingold said of this season. “Hopefully we’ll get better every week and every game. We’ve competed in our losses so far this year. It is what it is, and we’re going to have to grow up.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.