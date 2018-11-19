Reed leads Rantoul girls in first season as head coach

RANTOUL — For the third straight season, Rantoul girls basketball will have a new voice to lead the program.

Renee Reed, who spent six years as a volunteer assistant at J.W. Eater junior high, takes charge of the team and will be tasked with helping turn around a squad that started last season 3-1 before losing 21 straight to close the year at 3-22.

Reed, who has spent time as the junior varsity head coach at Urbana and as a coach of the Illinois Wolverines AAU team out of Chicago Heights, played college basketball at Southern Illinois in Carbondale and played a year of professional ball out of Chicago on a Team USA National tour.

She brings that pedigree to Rantoul in her first season as a varsity head coach. But perhaps her most important experience came at Eater, where she helped coach some of the girls on this Eagles team, such as Myejoi Williams and Jada Mosley.

“I think it’ll help tremendously,” Reed said of her Eater experience. “A lot of the seniors, like Jada and Myejoi, were all there so having that relationship all along has made the journey easier thus far. The experience working with them prior will help as we go along.

“I think my biggest thing is building relationships, and if you can get there early on, I think that’ll help build into having a successful season.”

Reed certainly knows it could be a long process to turn the culture around for a Rantoul team that has spent most of this century struggling to string together consistency. Confidence, she says, is the first item on the agenda that needs improvement.

“Overall, the challenges this year are getting everybody on the same page and just rebuilding the culture back to the type of basketball most of the girls are capable of playing,” Reed said. “And building up that confidence they need because I feel like a lot of them did struggle with their confidence, and we just need to rebuild the program step-by-step.

“Taking over a program that’s been down in the last few years and trying to restructure it into a different way is going to take time. I don’t plan on turning around a program in one year, but I hope each year we can continue to grow and push from there. And I believe if we grow, our success will show itself.”

Though she is still trying to get acclimated to the girls on her team and familiarize herself with her personnel, Reed is hoping to eventually graduate from running set plays and a slow pace into a more up-tempo tone predicated on getting up and down the floor with the athletes she will deploy.

Leading the charge will by Williams and Mosley, two go-to players who got some much-needed experience last year — the junior Williams also got plenty of playing time as a freshman while the senior Mosley battled back from a torn ACL.

Courtney Sutherland also returns for her senior season, and her potential as a deadly shooter excites Reed, as does Hannah Kelley, who the coach described as a “great asset and a vocal leader. Those four will create a good atmosphere for a growing group.”

“For the most part, I think we can be a very strong team this year. We have a lot of work to do, of course, but this year is mainly about building character and getting consistency under control. My motto this year has been to take small steps and create bigger distances along the way. Just constantly build and work every day to get better.”

On defense, the Eagles will be sticking with a basic 1-2-2 zone look for most of the year, but Reed hopes she can dip her toes into more man-to-man defense.

Switching defenses and getting the girls comfortable in man pressure is one of several aspects of the 2018-19 season she hopes to improve as the calendar turns.

“We’ll take a lot of small steps,” Reed said. “The biggest thing is getting back to the basics. I’m not so much focusing on wins and losses. Right now, I’m working on getting them mentally tough to work through adversity.

“Having a smaller and younger team, hopefully in the years to come we can get back in the groove of things and push forward from there.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.