Rantoul guns for bounce back season after dismal 2017-18 campaign

Hayden Cargo (left) is one of the Rantoul boys basketball players who could take his game to the next level in his senior season.

RANTOUL — He knows where the season went south. It’s easy to pinpoint.

What ended as the worst year in Brett Frerichs’ tenure as Rantoul boys basketball coach was going fairly smooth through 16 games.

Or at least as smooth as could be expected considering the up-in-the-air preseason expectations brought on by a tremendous amount of question marks, severe lack of experience and noticeable absence of depth. Despite those mysteries, coupled with an unhealthy abundance of turnovers that included two games of 30 giveaways, the Eagles stood at 7-9 midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

Things went haywire from there. Rantoul lost 12 consecutive games before a regional quarterfinal win over Mattoon, bowing out with a semifinal loss to rival rock-in-their-shoe Mahomet-Seymour to finish 8-22, which included an 0-9 conference mark and 0-7 record at home.

In a Jan. 18 practice just six days after a regular season victory over Mattoon, star forward Latavius Winston broke a finger on his shooting hand. It was nearly a season-ending injury for the 6-5 junior, who returned for the final two games of the regular season and the postseason.

The injury forced the Eagles to play without their best, most important player, one who could average 14 points and 14 rebounds a game, potentially go out and get 20 in each category, and protect the rim and alter shots. It was clear to see how much of a difference he made on the floor, and without him, Rantoul looked lost.

“When Latavius went down, that just really threw us off,” Frerichs said. “It was like we took a knockout blow. And we got up, but we never really got our legs back until late in the season when we saw some lights at the end of the tunnel when Latavius came back. We knew we had that enforcer. That guy that could help us out on the inside.”

In 20 games with Winston in the lineup, including the final two in the regular season and the two regional games, the Eagles averaged 54.6 points and allowed 62.6 points per game with an 8-12 record. In the 10 games without him, they put up only 48.4 points and allowed 66.9 points per game and went 0-10.

“When we got down, we didn’t have any fight in us,” Frerichs said. “Not winning a conference game, I would’ve never guessed that. It got bad. The injury and losing some players on the team and not competing was tough, but I liked the way we finally bounced back.

“It was a year of spurts. Definitely more negative than positive, but at least we finished on the same page and had a good offseason.”

Playing devil’s advocate here, if Winston suffers another injury to keep him out for an extended period of time, will it be a rerun of the 10-game breakdown Rantoul suffered? The seventh-year coach doesn’t believe so.

Losing a star player would be brutal, but the Eagles this year, Frerichs says, are “just better equipped. We just didn’t have any depth last year. When you lose your only guy over 6-foot and have no posts coming in except for a sophomore, we just weren’t equipped. We have way more depth if he went down this year. So much more.”

Depth is what excited Frerichs the most ahead of Monday night’s season-opening game against Mahomet-Seymour. (Results not available at press time.)

He expects the Eagles to regularly play at least 10 or 11 guys, starting with Winston, LJ Lewis, Hayden Cargo, Angelo Brown and Kamryn Rome, and Maycoll Ramos, Keyon Button, Chad Vermillion, Gequarius Halbert, Jimmy Nixon and Jalenn McCullough will come off the bench.

Lewis has the potential to be a double-double performer and will need to take his game to another level. Rome, a junior guard whom Frerichs believed was the best shooter in the program even as a freshman, and Ramos, a bulldog of a forward who works aggressively on the boards, gained valuable experience as sophomores logging crucial minutes and have adjusted to the speed of the varsity game. Brown brings an added toughness both ways, especially on defense, and the senior can handle the ball while being a force down low.

Button has shown promise during the offseason as a shooter and playmaker and has starter potential. Nixon is a smooth freshman guard. Halbert is raw offensively, but he’s a 6-4 post player who has been “a surprise in practice this year” and is “a monster on the boards” who can help Winston and Ramos on the glass.

But perhaps the biggest key holder in the success of Rantoul’s season is the 6-1 senior guard Cargo. With a smooth shooting stroke, Cargo flashed brilliance last season but was too often a streaky shooter. He could emerge as a go-to weapon in 2018-19.

“Hayden Cargo has to take that next step,” Frerichs said. “Athletically, he’s as good as there is around the area. That surprises people, but he’s a kid who can dunk easily, and he’s fast. Honestly, he just played a little nervous last year. He’s a guy that can take that next step.”

Rantoul will once again be built with defense as its backbone, running and jumping passing lanes and staying aggressive with full-court pressure.

It’s a defense that must match up with one of the tougher schedules in the area, with two games each against Danville and Centennial, Morton, Bloomington, La Salette Academy, Moline and Marion, the latter two of which reached the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, respectively.

And in a competitive Illini Prairie Conference, Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac are projected to lead the pack, with shorter trips to Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Prairie Central and Monticello combined with a 14-game home slate, which Frerichs described as “amazing. Past amazing.”

