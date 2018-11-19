Falcons get back to the mats for 2018-19 season

GIBSON CITY — Cale Horsch could not wait for wrestling season to start.

The sophomore played for Fisher High School's football team this past fall. The Bunnies' season ended with a loss in the second round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs to Argenta-Oreana.

Two days later, and about two weeks prior to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team's first meet of the 2018-19 season, Horsch was practicing in the team's practice room at GCMS Elementary School.

"I gave him the week off, but he did not want it," GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said. "He's never been one to shy away from work. We have to kind of force him to take some time off when he needs because, otherwise, he won't do it voluntarily. He's definitely working hard and pushing himself and encouraging teammates as well."

Horsch goes into his sophomore season coming off a freshman year in which he earned a record of 41-4 and a second-place medal in the 106-pound bracket of the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

"He has high goals and expectations for himself, but he knows he's got to put the work in at the practice room to get where he wants to be," Carter said.

Unlike Horsch, seven of GCMS/Fisher's wrestlers -- including sectional qualifiers from last year in Payton Kean and Garrett Wright -- are not done playing football, as the GCMS football team played in the Class 2A state semifinals last Saturday. The GCMS/Fisher wrestling team was scheduled to start its regular season with a home triangular meet against Clifton Central and Braidwood Reed-Custer three days later.

"It's a good problem to have, for sure," said Carter, who serves as an assistant coach for GCMS's football program. "I definitely want to finish out the football season like we have planned and bring home another state championship. That's obviously priority No. 1 right now, but we're definitely looking forward to getting wrestling season rolling. We'll be a little shorthanded, but that's OK. We'll get those football guys back when we're able to and pick up from there."

None of the GCMS/Fisher wrestlers in the practice room as of this week are over 170 pounds, according to Carter.

"Our upperweights are going to be a little thin to start off with, but we've got about 14 other guys in the room right now," Carter said. "The kids are working hard and preparing themselves to be able to wrestle on Tuesday and do the best they can. I know they're looking forward to getting those other guys back as well."

Of the 22 wrestlers who signed up for GCMS/Fisher's team, four are seniors and six are juniors.

"We definitely have some guys who have some experience," Carter said. "Even some of our younger guys have been wrestling in the varsity lineup for a year or two, so they know what to expect. We're looking forward to those seniors being good leaders and role models and to set the expectations for the younger guys on the team."

Since GCMS/Fisher's season-opening meet against Reed-Custer and Clifton Central, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20, was at home, the Falcons participated despite being shorthanded.

"I don't want to put those other schools in a bad position, so we'll go ahead and host that and wrestle with whom we've got and just try to get those kids some matches," Carter said.

Last year, the Falcons' season-opening triangular meet was held at Clifton Central. With the GCMS football team on its way to a state championship, the GCMS/Fisher wrestling was shorthanded then as well, and opted to drop out of the meet.

"We didn't have the guys to go compete," Carter said.

The Falcons have 24 duals scheduled, but each wrestler can only wrestle in 21 duals, so each wrestler will have to sit out three duals, assuming all meets are held as scheduled.

"We always book extra duals throughout the year because, sometimes, you get snow-outs and things like that," Carter said.

The Falcons have some new opponents on their dual-meet schedule this year as they will travel to face Dwight on Dec. 18 before hosting Olympia on Jan. 15.

"I like our schedule the way it's set up. We've got some new teams on our schedule this year that'll be fun," Carter said. "Olympia used to be on our schedule several years ago, and now we've got them back on the schedule. They always have a great program, so that'll be a fun dual for us. I feel like it'll be a good matchup and good for the fans to watch. We'll see some good wrestling, hopefully."

On Jan. 22, GCMS/Fisher will host a Heart of Illinois Conference Quad Meet. The HOIC Duals will then take place on Jan. 26.

Last year, the Falcons' only loss in those tournaments was to El Paso-Gridley.

"We fell just short of that (championship) last year. That's something we'd love to capture this year -- to get first conference wresting championship in HOIC, but it's going to be tough," Carter said. "There are a lot of good teams. LeRoy is going to have a really strong lineup, and El Paso-Gridley is going to have some good kids coming back, so we'll definitely have our hands full."

