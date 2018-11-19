Eagles get back to business in first year of co-op with PBL

RANTOUL — The more, the merrier.

That could be Mark McCusker’s motto heading into the 2018-19 season, as Rantoul’s fourth-year wrestling coach mans a squad of grapplers that welcomes in Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the first year of a co-op between the two schools.

With each program finding it difficult to field a full team over the years, the co-op made sense for both schools, and McCusker is more than inviting.

“Everybody realizes why we’ve done it,” McCusker said. “They understood, and I think we understand, it kind of sucks not having a full team. And they want it just as bad as we do, and we’re all here to wrestle. It’s been really good so far, and I think we’re going to work to make sure we’re one team.

“We’ve spent a long time in preseason conditioning and this first week to talk about how we’re all here for the same thing. It doesn’t matter what school we go to, we’re all here to wrestle and represent our communities. It’s kind of like starting all over, all over again because we have to win those folks over, too.”

It’s not as if the PBL wrestlers are completely unfamiliar with McCusker. The Eagles’ head coach mentored some of them during his days working with Rantoul’s youth wrestling club.

The extra numbers should help the Eagles field a full team, especially with extra efforts put in by McCusker, who continues to build on the program he has established.

“This year will be a telling year,” McCusker said. “We’ve come a long way and done some things to get the word out, and I’m always trying to find new ways to reach kids and get them involved. Now, the challenge is getting both communities involved. I think we’re moving in the right direction, and I’m hopeful the program will continue to go that way. I have a lot of goals I want to get accomplished, and I think adding another school gives you more drive.”

One of the highest aspirations these Eagles hope to achieve is repeating what they did in 2017-18. The program saw four wrestlers reach the 20-plus-win plateau, with Seth Sprandel and Kameren Goodell each hitting the mark.

But Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman each carried the Eagles’ torch.

McCusker finished fourth in state in Class 2A at 145 pounds, rounding out the season with a 47-4 mark in becoming the Eagles’ third consecutive state medalist following Demarius Smith’s top-four finishes in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Roseman also made it to the 2A state tournament, finishing 40-8 at 138 pounds to cap a spectacular season.

But this season, each hopes to take things to another level.

“They want to improve from where we were last year. We want to place higher,” McCusker said. “It’s a goal of Peter’s to get to the state championship match. He’s seen Demarius do that, and he knows what it’s about. Although last year wasn’t quite what we wanted, I think it’s given him some drive, and Nolan, too. Getting so close last year, I think that’s his goal as well. I don’t see any reason those guys shouldn’t be in the top four this year.”

What continues to impress McCusker is each senior’s steady ability to remain coachable. Also, Peter McCusker and Roseman have taken it upon themselves to improve throughout the offseason.

McCusker took part in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in the spring, and both were involved in the Illinois Regional Training Center in the preseason. The IRTC is open three times a week to anyone in high school and junior high to train with some of the University of Illinois’ coaches and wrestlers for a fee. They took advantage of those opportunities and are hoping to see it pay dividends.

“They’ve been open to that. As long as they continue to be moldable and coachable, there’s nothing that should stop them from doing what they want to do and going as far as they want to go,” McCusker said. “Thankfully they have a lot of resources at the U of I and in the community they’ve taken advantage of in the offseason.

“I’ve worked with them since they were in kids’ club. I’ve grown as a coach. Working in the kids’ club and moving up to high school was a big change, but as I’ve grown, I’ve tried to challenge them and give them new things and tried to evolve and try new things with them.”

McCusker, Roseman, Christian Denam and Alberto Cruz will be tasked with ascending the Eagles’ program this season — a marathon of a season filled with ups and downs during the grind-it-out winter months.

“We already preach that, and we’ll continue to preach that, it’s not where you start in November, it’s where you finish in February,” McCusker said. “There are going to be a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, but as long as we’re improving and climbing up the mountain and getting better, that’s the goal.

“It really all comes down to three tournaments at the very end of the season where you have to be at your peak to perform. Along the way, it’s a learning curve, and hopefully you learn from where you got beat up and lost so you can improve as the season goes on.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.