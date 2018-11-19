Coaching staff excited about A-P's potential for 20-win season

ARMSTRONG — There’s an excitement around the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team that Nick Hipsher and Keith O’Banion have embraced.

For the past several years, the Trojans have hovered around the .500 mark, remaining fairly consistent but never going over the top of what their potential has been.

That could change this year, and Hipsher has been gearing up for what he hopes will be a thrilling 2018-19 season.

“It’s been a couple years since we’ve been around that 20-win mark,” the Trojans’ head coach said. “It’s something I don’t really talk about with the players. We really want to focus on one game at a time, but (assistant coach O’Banion) and I have talked, and it’s definitely something that’s attainable with this senior group.”

“We’ve been around the .500 mark the last couple years, but we’re really hoping this group can take a jump to get back to that 20-win mark and competing for a county title and things of that nature. We definitely have some room to grow, but we feel like we have a lot of tools at our disposal we can take advantage of and take that next step.”

The backbone of A-P’s season will be depth. Many coaches head into a season hoping depth will be a strong suit, but Hipsher truly believes that depth can hold up throughout the year.

The Trojans start all seniors in Hope Hambleton, Destiny Fitzsimmons, Nicole Sprague, Kayla Roe and Maddie Buhr. But coming off the bench is an entirely new set of five in underclassmen Emily Rogers, Denley Heller, Emma Jameson, Mattie Kennel and Jordyn Dillman.

“We play 10 kids. We’re pressing and trapping and trying to get an up-tempo pace,” Hipsher said. “Keith and I have talked. We’d love to play 10 kids and rotate in and out. We’ve just got to get the right pace going for us. We feel like we can really go 10 deep this year.”

The first group of five brings veteran poise and leadership, and the second set of five brings a competitive fire with its youth. But is playing 10 girls throughout the year sustainable?

“I really do think it’s sustainable,” Hipsher said. “Our second five really competes with our first five. They bring something to the table. I think they’re more physical than our first five. I don’t know if they’re as skilled because it’s five seniors who have seen a lot of stuff, but it’s a second group that plays really hard that brings some things that first group doesn’t necessarily do.

“I think it’s a good way to contrast the two. You’re seeing two different lineups you have to prepare for.”

After graduating just one senior, Madi Gayheart, the Trojans are looking at this as the season they can put things together consistently with plenty of varsity experience returning, led by Hambleton and Buhr, the projected go-to scorers.

Hambleton has already shined this year and has been A-P’s best offensive player through the first three games.

“Hope wants the ball in her hands. It’s one of those things where she’s found her role as an offensive lead guard for us,” Hipsher said. “Toward the end of the year last year, her and Madi (Gayheart) became a pretty good duo. I told her this summer she’s got to be the one who takes that role, and everyone feeds off her, and I think she’s bought into that. I’ve been pleasantly surprised. She’s doing a lot of good things, and I think we need to build off what she’s done in this tournament.”

As for Buhr, the senior forward brings a skillset that could prove deadly in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

“She’s got all the tools to make a leap,” Hipsher said. “She’s one of the most unique players I’ve ever had. She’s 6-1 and can shoot and handles the ball really well. Her biggest issue is she just needs to be aggressive. Sometimes she just kind of blends in.Tthat’s a conversation I’ve had with her. She’s a talented kid who sometimes doesn’t really show what she’s capable of doing.”

The Trojans, who finished 11-15 last season, have gotten off to a good start this year, as Hope Hambleton’s 15 points and a career-high 18 points led to back-to-back wins before a loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday night put A-P at a 2-1 mark at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.

“We’re excited,” Hipsher said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids who are pushing our older kids, and I think competition makes everybody better. It’s definitely exciting, and I think we’re disappointed coming off (Thursday night). But it’s been a pretty positive start to the season.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.