Changing of the guard for A-P program trying to turn things around

ARMSTRONG — There will be a changing of the guard in 2018-19 at Armstrong-Potomac.

Deon Mennenga has returned from his coaching hiatus to take charge of the Trojans’ boys basketball program and is looking to establish a new culture in town.

Mennenga, who was an assistant with Rantoul in the last 90s and early 2000s, led the Fisher boys basketball program to an Elite Eight berth in 2007-08 before heading to the Vermilion Valley Conference to take over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin the following season.

Mennenga led the Bunnies to a 48-32 record from 2005-08, and he led the Blue Devils to a 72-49 record from 2008-12. BHRA finished 12-19, 15-15, 18-12 and 27-3 during his four seasons.

That is the type of success he hopes to bring to Armstrong.

“We’re talented and raw,” Mennenga said. “We’re learning how to play basketball the way I think basketball should be played. It’s a new culture change over here for us. They’re getting a little better day by day, and I think by January, to be very honest with you, if we get the right people continue to show what they’ve shown, we should be able to compete for the Vermilion Valley.”

After the Trojans’ first day of practice, Mennenga overhead one player say, “We sweat more at this practice than we did all last year.”

“That tells me either they didn’t work real hard or they didn’t want to work real hard (last year),” Mennenga said.

To start off, the head coach is focusing solely on the basics of the game. Playing pitch-and-catch, essentially. Some players didn’t know how to shoot a left-handed layup, so the Trojans spent time fine-tuning that. It’s a crawl-before-you-can-walk and a walk-before-you-can-run approach until they have mastered the basics.

“It’s a combination of everything. Fundamentals and playing with passion. Everybody says they want to win, but how bad do you want to win? Do you want to put forth the effort?” Mennenga said.

So what prompted him to jump back into the coaching world? Well, when you’re around the game as much as Mennenga has been, sometimes you get hungry to get back into it.

“I just got the itch again. I talk to my brother, Mike, a lot, and it’s hard to get it out of your blood,” said Mennenga, whose brother is an assistant for the University of Oregon men’s basketball program. “I figured I’d give it one last hurrah until it’s out of my system. It’s a challenge to build a program, and I like that. It might be frustrating at first, but it pays off in the long run.”

Leading the Trojans, who finished 7-22 a season ago, will be forward Dalton Loschen, one of the area’s top improving players who can score 20 points on any given night. He will be tasked as being the lead offensive scorer on a team that hopes to push the pace and use its defense to create tips, deflections and steals for easy buckets.

“I like to score, obviously, and we’re going to play fast,” Mennenga said. “I’m still a firm believer in defense creating offensive opportunities. We work a lot more defensively. All my teams in the past have been pretty good defensively, and I don’t see any reason why this should be different.

“I like to tell all my teams to be like a rock in their shoe and be aggravating as all get-out until they get it out, and a lot of times they can’t get that rock out.”

Mennenga has experience winning in the VVC, and he’s not shy about his belief in how to win in the league.

“If you play the right way in this conference, you can win a lot of games without as much talent if you’ll do things correctly,” Mennenga said. “On top of that, if you’ve got a little bit of talent, the sky’s the limit. My Fisher and Bismarck teams would always love to play, first and foremost, and that takes care of a lot of things.”

It comes down to a simple formula for this team. It must focus on the next step instead of looking at the bigger picture.

“If you throw a bunch of goals in front of these kids who haven’t had a lot of success, it’s overwhelming,” Mennenga said. “We just have to concentrate on one thing. Our goal is we’re going to try and go in and win every game. That’s the only goal we have, and the rest will take care of itself.”

