Bunnies contend with roster turnover, set expectations high once again

FISHER — It’s going to be a challenge. No doubt about it, says Cody Diskin.

The Fisher boys basketball coach knows it could be a bumpy road at first in his fourth season in charge of the program.

After all, the Bunnies are losing almost all of their scoring with the graduation of guards Jaden Jones-Watkins, Kade Thomas and Ryan Meents, all three of whom started as juniors on a regional championship team in 2016-17, plus the graduation of key contributors Dalton Purvis and Brandon Henson.

With the departure of Fisher’s core group during an up-and-down 15-15 campaign in 2017-18, the Bunnies are forced to almost completely restock the shelves with the exception of lone returning starter Dalton Burk.

“The guys have been working hard, and they’re going to have to know they can’t be passive,” Diskin said. “So far, the guys have been working harder, and that’s what we’ve got to do. We lost a lot from last year, and we’ve got big shoes to fill.

“Yeah, it’s nerve-racking when you lose that many scorers, but I believe in these guys, and I believe they’re going to step up and fill those shoes.”

Despite losing so much offensive production, expectations remain high for the Bunnies. Yearly season goals of 20 wins, a regional championship and finishing near the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference standings are all still on the agenda.

“It’ll be a big challenge for us, but we’re setting our goals high, and we believe in ourselves that we can do it,” Diskin said. “Not just from our players, but our fans as well. We’re in a great community where if you have a good year or bad year, you’re going to be supported and your expectations are going to be high.

“There are going to be a lot of guys coming in for their first varsity start and quality varsity minutes. I’m curious to see how they handle the pressure and how we adjust. Not just them, but me as a coach as well.”

Burk is the Bunnie who carries the most varsity experience into 2018-19, but fellow guard Will Delaney saw some action last season and made some key shots in a win over Blue Ridge early in the year. The junior will be expected to take the next step as the Bunnies’ leader on the floor, along with Tyler Martin, Carson Brozenec and forward Andrew Zook.

Burk, Delaney, Martin and Brozenec will spearhead Fisher’s four-guard attack, with Martin serving also serving as a forward.

“They’re going to have to step up and be our main scorers throughout the year,” Diskin said. “Will would’ve probably played a lot on any other team. He would’ve played a lot more than he did last year, but we had four great guards that he sat behind. But it was great experience for him to battle in practice with them and be on the bench seeing how these guys worked and handled things. It was a great experience for him, and I think he’s ready for that challenge.”

Andrew Koslowski and Hunter Coon have each impressed Diskin and will serve as key bench players in addition to Jake Cochran.

The Bunnies began the season Monday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Thanksgiving Tournament (results not available at press time). After winning the tournament with a 4-0 showing last season, Fisher was excited about the prospects of another potential 20-win campaign, but it was a bumpy, inconsistent road.

“It was frustrating. We knew we had some talented kids, it was just a matter of putting it all together,” Diskin said. “We played great competition in the HOIC where you don’t know any given night who’s going to win.

“This year, we have the same expectations as last year. It’ll be nice to see what we can improve on after Monday, but our expectations are still high. These guys believe in themselves, and I believe in them. Nothing changes just because we lost a ton of talent.”

GCMS returns all but one starter from one of its best teams in program history and is expected to lead the HOIC pack, with Ridgeview, El Paso-Gridley, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tremont among the many stout conference teams the Bunnies will contend with.

“I’m excited about (this) week to see how our guys handle pressure and adjust and bounce back from any win or loss in practice,” Diskin said. “Our conference is open. There are a couple schools that are powerhouses and other places like LeRoy have great players you can key on, but other guys are going to tear you up as well. It’s going to be as strong as any year, it just depends on who wants to show up that night.”

