2018 Rantoul Press Football Awards

Most Valuable Player

Angelo Brown

It would be easy to give the top award of the football season to the best player on the best team. After all, isn’t that what seemingly every end-of-year award across every sport does? The NFL MVP award almost always goes to the quarterback on the best team (since Marshall Faulk won the award in 2000, 14 of the last 18 MVPs have gone to signal callers).

That’s not what we’re doing here. Instead of handing it to Tanner Diorio, Tyler Wilson or Will Delaney of Fisher, we’re giving it to the most important player among the two area teams.

Brown meant everything to Rantoul’s football team. The senior quarterback was one of the area’s leading rushers, carrying the ball 123 times for 1,037 yards and 15 touchdowns while finishing 25-of-60 for 424 yards and four TDs through the air.

To be sure, the Eagles severely underachieved this season. It could have been a turnaround year for the program that would have changed the perception of Rantoul football. Take care of business against St. Thomas More and Illinois Valley Central and then defeat Unity in Week 8, and the Eagles would have been the No. 16 seed in the Class 4A playoffs (taking IVC’s spot in a matchup with Taylorville). Instead, the Eagles finished 2-7 for the second consecutive season.

But Brown showed substantial improvement in confidence and consistent playmaking this season, rushing for 8.4 yards per carry. Without Diorio, Wilson or Delaney, the Bunnies still would have managed their way into the playoffs. Without Brown, the Eagles would not have been competitive. Might have even finished winless.

Runner-up

Tanner Diorio

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyler Wilson

Using the same type of NFL comparison, since 2000, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP were not synonymous in eight of those 18 seasons. Point being? It’s not the same award.

Brown was the most valuable. But what Wilson did this year was beyond adequate adjectives. It’s a minor shock the junior running back can still stand after carrying the ball 270 times for 1,494 yards and 26 TDs. He was an absolute workhorse all season, carrying the ball 30-plus times in four games, including in huge wins over Tremont and Deer Creek-Mackinaw that were the difference in Fisher hosting a playoff game and going on the road in the first round.

Your most valid argument for Wilson as MVP over Brown would be looking at the game tape of Fisher’s second-round playoff loss to Argenta-Oreana. The Bombers clearly made stopping Wilson the focal point all week in preparation, and their concern paid off. Wilson, just 53 yards away from eclipsing Colten Unzicker’s 1,524 rushing yards for the school’s single-season record heading into the game, was held to 22 yards on 18 carries. Wilson being taken out neutralized the Bunnies’ run game.

Yet, still, Fisher was able to patch together enough offense in the air, scoring two passing TDs in a second-half comeback attempt. With the way the Bunnies run their option offense, it would not have been all too surprising had they been able to establish a consistent attack with Drew Purvis in Wilson’s position and throw it more with QB Will Delaney and WR Tyler Martin. Of course, we’re not ignorant enough to believe any other Rantoul or Fisher player would have put up the numbers Wilson did or would have been able to withstand such a heavy workload. He was a stud all season.

Runner-up

Angelo Brown

Defensive Player of the Year

Tanner Diorio

After a breakout game against Aquin in the 2017 playoffs, Diorio packed on some more size in the offseason and proved himself as the Bunnies’ top leader.

Had it not been for Brown’s critical play for the Eagles, Diorio would have won the area’s MVP award. His versatility on the offensive line saved the Bunnies’ production this season. When starting center Jed Chow and backup Dylan Baker each went down with injuries, Diorio was thrust into the most important spot on the line, and he absolutely thrived.

When he wasn’t paving the way for the area’s third-leading rusher in Wilson, the senior captain was doing work on the defensive line. He could seamlessly shift from defensive end to nose guard and back again (not as easy as it may sound), and his work over the Dee-Mack center was the difference maker in a 19-18 win. Diorio finished with 17 tackles in the victory, including six TFLs.

Diorio wrapped the year up with more than 70 tackles, 15 TFLs, three sacks and three fumble recoveries, and he saved his hardest hit for his final game. His vicious sack of Bombers QB Josh Williams provided what looked at the time as a game-breaking hit to give the Bunnies momentum and energy heading into the fourth quarter. His pressure on Cumberland QB Gabe Hatfill and his getting the best of the Pirates’ best blocker, tight end Zach Wolke, in a one-on-one battle were a couple of the more entertaining, intricate details of the Bunnies’ first-round playoff win.

Rantoul LB Corbin Lantis finished runner-up, leading Rantoul in total tackles (26.5), solo tackles (21) and TFLs (4.5).

Runner-up

Corbin Lantis

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.