Trojans celebrate first regional championship since 1999

DANVILLE — The final song to play on the loud speakers prior to the Class 1A Schlarman Regional championship match Thursday night could not have been more fitting.

As Foreigner’s “Feels Like the First Time” blared out just prior to a clash between Armstrong-Potomac and Heritage, it caught the attention of A-P head coach Candy Franzen.

The Trojans last captured a volleyball regional title in 1999, and it had been weighing on the seventh-year coach.

But with a 25-17, 25-19 win over the Hawks, Franzen and crew might as well have been celebrating like it was the program’s first-ever championship.

“I caught (the song), and I didn’t want to jinx it. I’ve been thinking the same thing all day long, about how it’s been (19 years) since we last won it,” Franzen said. “I just wanted the girls to come play like they’re capable of playing. That was the focus (Wednesday) night at practice. Coming into the game, I told them, ‘You’ve worked too hard not to go further. Let’s play like we’re capable of playing.’”

The third-seeded Trojans (20-14) came out firing, taking control with five straight points for a 14-6 lead. Destiny Fitzsimmons, the area’s top digger who finished the match with 20 digs, then provided A-P with the play of the night.

Sarah Porter (seven kills, one ace) hit a ball straight into a defender’s arms, the ball ricocheted back to her, and the senior slapped it high into the out of bounds area. Jenna Muench sprinted over and kept the ball alive, and Fitzsimmons leapt into the air, Superman-slapping the ball into the Hawks’ back-right corner for a 19-12 lead.

“Like I’ve said all year, Destiny makes plays, and I don’t know how. She’s awesome. She’s my hero tonight,” Franzen said. “When she came off after that play, I looked at her and said, ‘You’re amazing. You’re my hero.’ For her to put her body in that position and getting those balls up (is great). Even balls you don’t think she’ll be able to get to.”

In the second set, the second-seeded Hawks (23-7) kept it neck-and-neck with A-P, tying the score at 15 before Porter’s kill and an Emma Franzen ace helped the Trojans take 10 of the last 14 points.

“We came in tonight with confidence,” Fitzsimmons said. “The last few games, we weren’t playing with confidence, but tonight we all trusted each other and played like we know we can.”

The Trojans will face the host Knights (31-6) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal match. The Knights handed A-P regional title match losses in 2016 and 2017.

“We’ve been here since we were freshmen, and we’ve seen the upperclassmen guide us,” Porter said. “Now, we’re the upperclassmen, so we knew we had to finish it because it was now or never. The drought is over. It feels so good. We’ve been working for this since even when I was in grade school. We’ve been wanting this.”

The Hawks, meanwhile, saw their season end as the higher seed at the regional title match for the second straight season after a straight-sets loss to Okaw Valley in 2017.

“We have a lot of talent on this team, but the mental game is a weakness,” Hawks coach Shelley Fitzgerald said. “Once their desire to win the game overcomes their fear of losing the game, that’s when they’ll (win a regional). I told them that’s something they need to work on for next year because all the skills are there, all the talent’s there, but the fear is too much in their minds.

“Fear paralyzes you. That’s why you can’t move (as quickly) on defense. You can’t get the ball down, you can’t serve-receive, and it really affects your defense. That was the problem.”

For Franzen, it was a monkey-off-her-back moment after coming close to leading the program to a regional title.

“I just threw it in the bleachers. Somebody else can have it,” Franzen said of the “monkey” with a laugh. “I think they believed in themselves. Last year, when plays would get iffy or tight, it would be, ‘Oh, I don’t want to mess up.’ Now, they’re just playing hard and playing to win. They’re confident in themselves now and their teammates.”

Porter and Maddie Buhr (two aces five kills, including the game-winner) played aggressively all night, led by passes from Hope Hambleton (three aces, nine assists).

“They came through tonight for us in big, big times. It was great. We talked about how our defense has been slacking in the last couple weeks, and I said that is going to be the whole difference in winning this game — if you buy in to the defensive end,” said Franzen, who also got contributions from freshman Denley Heller and sophomore Emma Jameson. “Everybody played as a team. It was awesome. It was just a great team effort, and I’m just so proud of these girls.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.