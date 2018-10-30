Hall, Bridgman advance to state

A terrific season for area cross-country runners will end at the pinnacle of competition.

Rantoul’s Elijah Hall and Armstrong-Potomac’s Austin Bridgman each advanced to state with top-13 finishes in their respective classes.

Hall, a Rantoul senior, finished 13th at the Class 2A East Peoria Sectional with an official time of 16 minutes, 8.62 seconds, and Bridgman, a Trojans senior, finished 11th at the Class 1A Lisle Sectional by crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 58 seconds.

“Elijah ran a smart first mile,” Rantoul assistant Nick Cole said. “At the 800-meter mark it was clear that the race was going out fast. A big group of about 15 runners were hovering right around the 5-minute-mile pace. Elijah did not get swept up in this excitement, coming through the same mark about 15 seconds back.

“By mile one Elijah had worked his way up into the top 20, and from there he locked into his goal, ‘do everything I can to finish in the top-seven individuals.”

Hall, Cole said, did a terrific job on passing his competitors during Saturday’s 3-mile race.

“There was not a point where he eased into the pace and got comfortable where he was at,” Cole said. “He knew that every place counted, and even when it appeared to be locked in that he was going to advance, he still gave a huge effort to pass guys in front of him.

“When it was all said and done, Elijah became the first Rantoul runner in 13 years to advance to the state final. He was the fourth individual out of seven in the sectional to qualify.”

Hall now sets his sets on even higher expectations when he runs at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday.

“Elijah has a goal to make the all-time cross country leaderboard,” Cole said. “A time has not been added to this board in the 21st century so to do that would be incredible. It will take a big PR, but Detweiller is fast, and nothing can match the momentum that the state meet brings. As long as he stays smart mile one and focuses on passing through the finish he will have a good day.”

Bridgman, meanwhile, has been steadily improving throughout the past three seasons.

“My first thoughts are, ‘This is awesome,’” A-P head coach Darren Loschen said. “Austin has worked hard since his sophomore year to get to this point. He has run who knows how many miles during the summer to prepare himself. He has battled though some soreness this season — it is tough to get him to slow down at times and take some rest.

“He has run two straight races now finishing under 17 minutes. He made all-conference and all-county and finished first in two or three meets this year so it has been a great year. As a coach, I am honored to have a runner make it to the finals, and I know Austin did the work. We are looking forward to going to Peoria and having a great race.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.