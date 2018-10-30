Eagles fall in three sets in regional

TOLONO — Kaylyn Johnston and Raevyn Russell formed a potent 1-2 punch for Urbana, and it added up to an end to Rantoul volleyball’s season last Monday.

Johnson and Russell each collected 11 kills for the 10th-seeded Tigers (13-21) in a 19-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory over the No. 11 Eagles (8-25).

Johnston finished with a double-double thanks to 12 assists, a number also recorded by teammate Kynzee Boastick. The victory set up a date with No. 2 Champaign Central in the semifinal.

