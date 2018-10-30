Bunnies defeat Cumberland to capture first playoff win since 2005

Jake Palmer guided the Fisher football team to the program's first playoff win in 13 years.

FISHER — The drought is over.

Fisher football, hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2008, captured its first postseason victory in 13 years with a 48-15 dismantling of Cumberland on Saturday at Kellar Field.

“It’s awesome. I’m just so proud of our guys,” Bunnies coach Jake Palmer said. “It wasn’t anything our coaching staff did. They just played their hearts out. Our kids, with that effort, we weren’t going to get beat. We could’ve had a poor game plan, and they would’ve gone out and would not have been denied with that effort.”

Fisher’s defense held Cumberland’s spread offense, which averaged 41 points per game this season, to 252 total yards on offense (182 passing, 70 rushing) and made it a headache for leading rusher Wyatt Brant (1,122 yards and 22 TDs in the regular season) to find room. The sophomore running back was held to 16 yards rushing on nine attempts.

Quarterback Gabe Hatfill (99-of-170 passing for 1,531 yards and 18 TDs this season) was also stifled by the Bunnies’ pass rush and secondary, as the senior was held to 137 yards passing and one TD with two interceptions on 14-of-25 passing.

Palmer’s option offense, featuring triple-, midline- and speed-option looks, had the No. 9 seed Pirates (7-3) scrambling all day, finishing with 459 total yards led by RB Tyler Wilson (205 yards, four TDs on 22 carries) and QB Will Delaney (107 yards, two TDs on 10 carries and 2-of-5 passing for two TDs).

The No. 8 seed Bunnies (8-2), who advance to play at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana (10-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round, came out firing with back-to-back scoring drives to start the game.

Wilson scored on rushes of 2 yards and 1 yard for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first period, and in the second quarter, the junior broke the game open with rushing touchdowns of 55 and 65 yards for a 27-0 lead midway through the period.

The Pirates responded, however, as Hatfill connected with Connor Butler for a 6-yard touchdown, and their defense forced a three-and-out.

Hatfill then found Michael Flier on a fourth-and-15, and it looked as if the junior receiver got past the first-down marker after making several defenders miss. But Flier was forced out a half-yard shy of the sticks, leading to a 46-yard touchdown run by Delaney with 23.9 seconds left in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Bunnies recovered a muffed kick in the red zone, and a few plays later took a 41-7 halftime lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Delaney to Tyler Martin, who would give Fisher a running clock with a 59-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

“I’m so proud of our O-line,” said junior guard Jed Chow, one of the Bunnies’ leaders up front who returned for his first action since Week 3. “I feel like we absolutely dominated up front, and we just opened up holes. Tyler’s great and fast, and he just ran right through them.

“It feels like we’re starting to break through the shell that we’re quote-unquote, Fisher, and people can just bully us and boss us around. I feel like we’re starting to really lay the foundation and build to become a perennial stud of a team.”

