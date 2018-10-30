CISSNA PARK — For a moment, it seemed like fate might be on the side of Brooke Clemmons’ crew.

Fisher’s volleyball coach watched as her Bunnies sank fast in the first set before keeping things close in the second set of a 12-25, 22-25 loss in a Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinal against the host Timberwolves last Tuesday.

“I have five tremendous seniors. Everyone’s awesome and great,” Clemmons said. “But before that final game, I told my seniors, ‘You can play your hearts out, win or lose. Or, we can just fold the cards and go out and let it be easy on them.’ I asked them to play their hearts out and play their best so they won’t regret it in the future.

“Of course, we’d all want to move on, but I can’t complain with the amount of heart they put into it to get to where we were in the last match.”

Fisher was nonaggressive, slow to the ball and indecisive in a first-set loss marred with plenty of errors.

In the second set, Fisher turned things around. In a back-and-forth volley that proved to be the best sequence of the match, Shelbee Owens capped a point with a hard kill to pull the Bunnies within a 5-4 deficit, and later on a wild sequence, Lauren Sommer dove for a ball, which was punched up by Cameron McGrew, and the ball went flying over to Cissna Park’s side.

The Timberwolves, though, tallied the point on a Bunnies hitting error for an 11-7 lead before another hard-hit kill by Owens pulled them to within 15-12.

Later, Fisher trailed 22-18 when Kylee Bishop punched a ball straight up into the air, where Owens found it to put the point away, but the Timberwolves survived another Owens kill that made it a 23-21 score to pull away.

“They never gave up. They always fought,” Clemmons said. “That’s one thing I can say about every player on my team, and I will say that putting a little bug in their ear, especially our five seniors, to say, ‘This is it.’ I didn’t want them to miss out on what could be. They’re a good team. We’re still building, and we’re going to be building for years to come. But this is a team that could win and had the potential to win. I wanted them to see how far we could go.”

The No. 10 seed Bunnies (5-23) saw their season end in the semifinal at the hands of the No. 1 seed and eventual regional champion Timberwolves (26-8-2) after taking down No. 9 Donovan 25-9, 25-21 last Monday behind performances by McGrew (five aces, 12 assists) and Owens (eight kills).

“I do think we had a chance after the way we played (last Monday). If we would’ve played that first game like we did the second game, we would’ve had a better chance to get a win. But it makes me feel better to know they played really hard and fought until the end,” Clemmons said. “It’s obviously easier (to handle) winning than losing. Even though we took a lot of beatings, they’ve worked really hard and never gave up.”

Owens was one of Fisher’s bright spots during a campaign that saw the Bunnies improve their win total by three games.

“I’m definitely proud of her. I’m proud of all the girls,” Clemmons said. “She had a very good defense behind her and a very good setter who would feed her the ball. When you have talent, there’s no reason to hide it, and she was one of our go-to players. But without our defense and without our setter, she couldn’t have the stats, and that’s proof of how our girls worked together.”

