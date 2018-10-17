Wilson's 5 TDs lead Fisher to blowout win

FISHER — Jake Palmer’s crew took care of business early, stepping on the gas pedal with three first-quarter touchdowns, a forced turnover and a recovered onside kick to set up a de facto conference championship game with LeRoy next week.

Following Tyler Wilson’s 26-yard touchdown run, Andrew Zook recovered a Mustangs fumble, and Cale Horsch’s 28-yard run set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Delaney to Cory Hicks.

Wilson’s 11-yard touchdown run gave Fisher a 21-0 lead with less than a minute to play in the first period, and the junior sprinted for touchdowns runs of 52 yards and 4 yards in the second quarter to give the Bunnies a 34-0 halftime lead. He then gave the Bunnies a running clock with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third period.

“I felt like we came out and really executed in the first half,” Bunnies coach Palmer said. “We really came out with fire and passion which we haven’t really come out with the last two weeks. I’m really excited to see us come out and be excited about what we’re doing.”

The Bunnies’ Week 8 victory over the Mustangs (3-5, 1-3 Heart of Illinois Conference Small) puts Palmer’s squad one step closer to accomplishing one of its preseason goals of a conference championship.

LeRoy’s 28-7 win over Heyworth sets up a showdown between the Bunnies (7-1, 4-0) and Panthers (4-4, 4-0) next Friday in LeRoy.

“We really want it more than (LeRoy) I think,” senior lineman Tanner Diorio said. “We’re just going to play our hardest and play our best football over there.”

Wilson led the Bunnies with 181 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries.

“That’s one of our best, most complete games overall,” Diorio said. “We all played well.”

Helping spark the Bunnies’ success the last two weeks, including a come-from-behind 19-18 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in Week 7, has been the stability provided by Diorio on the offensive and defensive lines.

Diorio tallied 17 tackles, including six for a loss, in the win over Dee-Mack, with most of those coming after he was moved over to nose guard. The senior, typically a guard, has also served as the team’s center while starter Jed Chow (who is set to return in the first round of the playoffs) has nursed an injury and Dylan Baker (the team’s second-string center) has moved to tight end.

“It’s a little different. I mean, it’s fun. Playing nose and playing center, you really start to think about what each person’s thinking on each side of the ball — where’s he going to go and what’s he going to do and what do I have to do as a center to block him,” Diorio said.

If Diorio and crew take down LeRoy next week, the victory will tie the Bunnies’ school record for wins with eight.

“Just hoping we can go out and just focus on us this week and the different things we need to do to get better to win that game,” Palmer said. “We talk to our kids all the time about how it’s about us and not them. Just hoping our kids go out and play our best game next week. We know we’re going to have to. LeRoy’s a great team, and they’re well-coached. A playoff berth’s on the line for them. That’s what they’re fighting for.”

