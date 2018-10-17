Penalty kicks, questionable offsides call lead to early postseason exit for record-breaking Bunnies squad

CHAMPAIGN — The red-eyed coach fought back tears, attempting not to choke up as the emotion hit him of watching the best season in program history fade away in the short life span of 80 minutes.

A program-best 17 wins, the top seed in the sub-sectional, numerous broken records, and a thrill ride for fans provided by the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team came to an unceremonious close in the form of a 2-1 loss to No. 7 seed Unity in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal match last Tuesday.

A pair of Rockets penalty kicks and one questionable offsides call marred the Bunnies’ high goals of winning the program’s first-ever regional championship and playing for a sectional title and a chance at state.

“What I told the guys is you had the best season in Fisher/GCMS history, ever. Nobody’s ever,” said a choked-up Dinkins, pausing while fighting the emotion, “… going to take that away from you. These guys should not hang their heads. We lost three games this year. It’s tough with this one being this early because we had high expectations of winning a few more, but these guys gave everything they had, and I’m proud of them.”

A scoreless first half was highlighted by Bunnies goalkeeper Ethan Kasper making a penalty kick save at the 31:30 mark, two shots off the foot of Caleb Bleich going too far and wide and Bleich’s header that was off the mark following a perfectly placed crosser by Dalton Burk.

But less than three minutes into the second half, Burk capitalized to put the Bunnies (17-3-2) ahead 1-0 with his first career goal.

Burk, also making his first career start in just his seventh game played, collected a rebound off a pass from Tyler Ricks to kick it in past Rockets keeper Austin Perez.

But the Rockets responded almost immediately by knocking in their first penalty kick past Bunnies keeper Ethan Kasper to tie the game at 1-1 moments later on a goal from Peter Manrique.

And then, the controversy happened.

With less than 12 minutes remaining in the match, Burk rebounded a long shot off the foot of Bleich on a free kick that ricocheted off Perez’s hands, hit the top crossbar and went straight down. Burk pushed the ball in with his chest, but the goal was called off on an offsides call. It would have given the Bunnies a 2-1 lead.

“It’s a shame when a lot of things are dictated by the way it’s called. It’s hard losing a game like that because you feel like you’re right there and doing everything right, and you just fall short,” Dinkins said. “I thought he was behind him when the ball was kicked. He made the call after the ball hit the keeper.”

With just under 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, the Rockets’ Evan Bachert collided with Bunnies defender Bryson Pacunas in the penalty box, and the official awarded Unity with its third penalty kick of the match.

Manrique connected once again for a 2-1 lead, and the Bunnies were unable to respond.

It wasn’t for lack of preparation, says Dinkins, that Fisher/GCMS could not get past the regional semifinal for the third straight season (the Bunnies were knocked out by Bloomington Cornerstone the last two seasons).

“Going into a game, we always tell the guys, if we go in prepared we’re going to have a shot to win,” Dinkins said. “We don’t put extra pressure on them to win. We don’t put extra pressure on ourselves of, ‘Oh, we have to win this game.’ That’s not our approach, and the guys came out and played their game. They controlled the whole second half, and one or two mistakes within the box — (the referee) made a judgement call — went in their favor. It’s tough when that happens. You can’t change it, and they made those PKs. It’s tough.

“(Senior Graham Voelker) said how proud he was of the defense and how proud he was of Parker (Rollins) and Liam (Killian), because our defense wouldn’t have been as good without those underclassmen stepping up and filling those roles. He gave them a lot of props and was pretty much passing the torch to them. He told them to continue being a strong defense and continue to be a team to fear.”

The 2018 season was a historic one for the Bunnies, who had to replace five starters coming into the year. They must once again do that when they lose five starters heading into 2019.

“We have some younger guys that are going to have to step up and fill those roles again. That’s what we’re looking to do,” Dinkins said. “We’re going to have to get better in the offseason just like we did this past offseason, but we all still have experience, too. They’re going to be juniors next year, and we have a lot of experience, especially with Ethan being back there.

“(Ethan’s) just got to take the leadership role. At the Blue Ridge game on senior night, he was elected a captain by the players, and it’s just something that gives him experience of filling that role going into next season.”

Players such as Burk stepped up throughout the year in big moments. In the biggest game of the Bunnies’ season, it was the senior who earned the start front-and-center of the Fisher/GCMS offense, and he shined.

“Dalton, at the beginning of the year, missed about the first month and a half, and he had never played soccer before,” Dinkins said. “He’s been playing a little bit here and there, and one time in practice he did something, and I said, ‘That’s what I want you to do.’ He finally just stopped thinking and just played. He did that, and I saw his speed and how hard he’s worked and how much he’s gathered in the game. That’s why I put him out there.”

The nine-member senior class of Bleich, Ricks, Pacunas, Burk, Graham Voelker, Tyler Freewill, Evan Hazzard, Chris Hood and Matthew Tobeck is one that will be remembered forever by Dinkins.

That group was the main reason he was able to be able to be at the helm of a potentially program-defining season.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be involved,” Dinkins said. “In eighth grade, they convinced me to help out, and I dove in, coaching three other sports at the same time. I wouldn’t be a part of this team and be the head coach of this team without them. It’s the best decision I ever made because of them.

“It’s tough. The main thing is they’re just great kids. That’s what I’ll miss.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.