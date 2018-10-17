Oakwood gets better of Armstrong-Potomac in county title match

ARMSTRONG — In a rematch of a late September win by Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood got the better of the Trojans on Monday night in the Vermilion County Tournament championship match.

The Comets took the first set 25-19 and then blitzed A-P in the second, storming out to leads of 10-1 and 14-2 before running away with a 25-8 win.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” A-P coach Candy Franzen said. “I told them, ‘You have two choices. You can cruise the rest of the season, or we can set our goals for regionals and keep coming back better every time. We need to finish the game.”

Hosted by the Trojans, the tournament’s finale brought with it an intense, raucous environment as Oakwood’s student section traveled well, and A-P brought a sizable crowd to fill up Robert L. Beazley Gym.

“They were excited about this game, and it was a great atmosphere to play in,” Franzen said. “I don’t know if it was just too much excitement at times when they couldn’t finish, which is what we really struggled with. But it’s definitely not the team I’m used to seeing in that second game.”

The biggest different between a Sept. 25 three-set win by the tourney’s top seed Trojans (17-13) was the return of Oakwood star Katelyn Young, one of the area’s top hitters who was out with an injury in the first meeting.

Young led the Comets (21-9) with a game-high 14 kills, laying down several hard hits with ferocity.

“We watched her on Saturday when they played Westville, and she’s back,” Franzen said. “We know she plays the first row, and we said when we play them on Monday, we need to take our advantages when she’s out of the game. When she’s in, we obviously need to focus on shutting her down as much as possible. We didn’t do that very effectively at all, so that’s a game breaker right there.”

In the first set, the Trojans looked like they had grabbed some crucial momentum after going down 20-13.

Out of an A-P timeout following a Comets point, a bump kill by Jenna Muench gave service to Hope Hambleton, who rattled off four aces, including three straight, to pull the Trojans within a 20-19 deficit. But Oakwood netted five consecutive points to cap it.

“Our energy was coming back, and I think they started believing again in themselves,” Franzen said of Hambleton’s serves. “Don’t really know what happened in that second set. It was ugly, at best, and I’m surprised because usually in these tight games is when we stepped up our game in the past. So, disappointing for sure.”

Both Sarah Porter (four kills) and Destiny Fitzsimmons, two of the Trojans’ most consistent performers, struggled in the title match, which left A-P scrambling.

“Sarah hasn’t been off a lot for us. Every once in a while she’ll struggle for a few hits, but never for a long time. … I’m sure she’s upset. She’s pretty hard on herself anyway because she likes to be that leader and likes to be the girl to get the ball. But it happens. I just said, ‘Let’s move on and set our goals higher,’” Franzen said. “Destiny has been our rock. I’ve said it before, I don’t know how she does it, but she does it well. She was frustrated. She never takes it out on her teammates. She’s pretty hard on herself, and tonight she got frustrated. It was definitely evident that she was not on her top game, either. Having her and Sarah off on the same night definitely hurt us.

“We know we didn’t play our best. That’s the disappointing thing. Now, we’ve just got to make sure the next time we meet a good team we step it up.”

