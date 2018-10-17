Area roundup: Eagles fall to Unity on senior night in game’s final seconds

RANTOUL — Dubbed to be “kind of like our Super Bowl” by head coach Tom Hess, the Rantoul football team’s comeback bid in a Week 8 matchup with Unity fell short.

The Eagles lost to Unity 22-14 on Rantoul’s senior night, as an interception with 28 seconds remaining cost Hess’ club late.

Trailing 6-0 at halftime, the Eagles went ahead 7-6 with a touchdown with 9 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third period on their first possession of the half, but the Rockets responded with a score for a 14-7 advantage with 5:34 left in the quarter.

After Unity tallied another touchdown for a 22-7 edge with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles (2-6) answered with a touchdown at the 9:26 mark.

Rantoul then intercepted a Unity pass late and drove the field with a great chance to tie the game, but the pick ended the Eagles’ hopes.

The Rockets (3-5) stopped Rantoul’s bid at a winning streak following the Eagles’ 42-28 win over Bloomington Central Catholic last week.

Early goal costs Rantoul

Bryce Hartranft’s first postseason match as Rantoul soccer head coach did not start well.

In a Class 2A Mt. Zion Regional quarterfinal game against Charleston, the Trojans scored quickly for a 1-0 lead, and the Eagles were unable to recover in a 4-0 loss Saturday.

“Early on, we let in kind of a stupid goal, which I think kind of set the tone for us, unfortunately,” Hartranft said. “We had some opportunities to score against them, and we played pretty well against them possessing the ball, but it was just hard to recover from that early goal, and we let in some other ones that probably shouldn’t have gone in, either. All in all, poor defense letting bad goals in (hurt us).”

The Eagles had scoring opportunities in the postseason tilt with Charleston, but Rantoul struggled throughout the season to capitalize on such chances.

“I do think that was an issue,” Hartranft said of the missed scoring chances. “I do think there’s a difference amongst opportunities — not all opportunities are equal in soccer. I think we can definitely work on having better opportunities — not just finishing the ones we get, but also getting more and more and have better ones.”

The Eagles (6-13-1) graduate senior captains Zach Guhl, Juan Aguayo and Ivan Diaz, all three of whom Hartranft heaped praise on following the postseason defeat.

“I owe a big debt of gratitude to my captains who did a really great job this season. Considering how many losses we had, the team could’ve gotten very disheartened. I think the captains did a really good job keeping everyone’s heads up, keeping them going and keeping them focused. I think that helped a lot, especially with it being my first year, they helped us out a lot through some of our tough times,” Hartranft said. “They’re seniors, so they’ve got to go out in the big, bad world now. I’d love to have them back.”

Hartranft, who spent the 2017 season as an Eagles assistant, felt he improved as the season progressed and will look to use the knowledge he gleaned during the six-win campaign in a 2019 season in which the Eagles return Ben Guhl and leading goal scorer Martin Francisco (who netted 13 goals this year).

“I think I kind of narrowed my focus as far as what to focus on,” Hartranft said. “Got away from some of the grandiose schemes and worked more on, we need to work on our touch and work on playing goal side on defense. Simple stuff, as opposed to more of the complex stuff.

“There are always new guys stepping to the forefront, so I’m sure that’ll happen next season. We definitely have some good players coming back.”

Bunnies net two wins

The Fisher volleyball team got its first Heart of Illinois Conference win, defeating LeRoy 25-14, 25-22 last Tuesday. The Bunnies were led by Casey Wagner (four kills, four digs) and Cameron McGrew (four digs, four assists, one block). Each had eight service points.

The Bunnies (4-20) then followed it up with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 win over Villa Grove on Monday night, led by Lauren Sommer (13 kills, six digs), Shelbee Owens (11 kills, three blocks, 10 digs), Casey Wagner (five kills, four digs) and Cameron McGrew (16 assists).

Eagles fall

Rantoul’s volleyball team fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 8-25, 12-25 on Thursday in Illini Prairie Conference action.

The Eagles (7-22) were led by Lexi Sherrick (nine digs) and Myejoi Williams (two kills, one block).

