Years after being a cellar dweller, Bunnies soccer has developed into one of the area's top programs

Alex Minion’s first-half goal in a win over St. Anne last week is part of the Bunnies’ 32-0 scoring margin in their undefeated start to the 2018 campaign.

FISHER — When Robbie Dinkins first arrived at his teaching position in Gibson City years ago, he remembers what the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer program used to look like.

Seasons that finished with records of 3-13-5, 4-14-4 and 3-14-5 from 2012-14 left him with a strong realization.

“‘Wow. That program’s got a long ways to go,’” Dinkins remembered saying during one of the three-win campaigns. “I didn’t even know they had a program, to be honest, because no one talked about them.”

What a difference a few years can make.

These days, the vibe surrounding the soccer program and its first-year head coach could not be more opposite than during those three years.

The Bunnies, after a 5-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday, now hold an 8-0 record, with all eight wins coming via shutout for a 32-0 scoring margin and a No. 3 selection in The News-Gazette’s top-10 area rankings. The success has brought copious amounts of praise and excitement among the halls of both high schools.

“There’s definitely excitement,” Dinkins said. “Just watching how much time these guys have put in to help them change that has been great. Their sophomore year, my first year as (an assistant) coach, they weren’t getting any respect from anybody. The other teams were not respecting them. Last year I thought we definitely gained some respect. You have to make teams respect you, and I think that’s their approach this year.”

“It’s been cool,” Voelker said. “It’s kind of nice that we’re actually improving this program because it’s been downhill a couple years. It’s nice that ever since freshman year, we really have improved, and we’re making progress this year. … People are seeing a change and really noticing us for the first time in a while."

Despite the immense success a month into the season, it’s hard not to think about what the future holds. That’s something Dinkins, senior Graham Voelker and junior Ethan Kasper all admit.

It’s understandable for each to spend time anticipating what the team will look like beyond the 2018 season. The program has nine seniors it will graduate in the spring. It’s a senior class that has ascended the club from seven wins to 10 wins in 2016, 11 victories last year and the undefeated start this season.

Without those nine (Chris Hood, Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Tyler Freehill, Evan Hazzard, Dalton Burk, Matthew Tobeck and Bryson Pacunas) there are question marks for 2019 and beyond.

“Obviously, you’re going to think about those things down the road, especially if you plan on being around for the long haul,” Dinkins said. “And that’s (assistant coach Wesley Quimby) and I’s plans. He was with the program through the lumps. He’s done an awesome job, and he’s helped a lot with the (junior varsity) players to get them where they’re at.”

In reality, however, the turnover between this year and next is not something that truly worries the coaches or players. That’s because of the dedication to developing the young players’ skills.

“We do kind of think about the program going down the road,” Dinkins said. “But with the players that we have, they’re teaching them. They want this program to succeed after they leave. That’s what’s important. They want to see Fisher/GCMS soccer have success after they leave. They’re not just looking at this year. I would predict a few of them will be around to help out for the future.”

There are plenty of examples of the veterans helping out the underclassmen. Voelker and Bleich will both be coaching a U14 team in the spring in Gibson City, for instance.

“Hopefully that sparks them to want to play high school soccer, and we’re just going to keep the word out and hopefully make a difference this year so they want to come out next year,” Voelker said. “We’ll try to boost them and develop the main skills so we don’t have to teach them at the beginning of the season. Just teach those fundamental skills that some of them have trouble with so when they get to high school, they’ll have them down.”

Also, during Captains Week prior to the season, Voelker conducted a drill in which he had the younger players take their shoes off and take shots in their socks. The drill’s purpose was to show them where to properly hit the ball because when the ball is struck in the proper place, there is no pain.

And during the JV game following a 9-0 win over Olympia on Aug. 23, the varsity players spoke with the JV athletes who share the same position. Bleich talked to the attacking-midfielders, Tyler Ricks with the center-midfielder and Voelker with the defense.

“We were helping with the JV because the JV is essentially the future of the program,” Kasper said. “Everyone thinks about (the future). Just imagine how Real Madrid felt at the end of last season when they realized (Cristiano) Ronaldo would be leaving. But they didn’t just sit around and mope about it and think, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’ They started training others.

“I’m not saying they’re not going to be missed, but as a whole team we’re going to build each other up to find replacements for them. I’m not saying they’re replaceable, and I’m not saying they’re irreplaceable. But every player should know that at some point, (someone else) will be playing at their position. I trust the guys that are going to be moving on to help the guys who will be playing their positions.”

Kasper, who is in his third year as the team’s starting goalkeeper and has been a key part of the back-to-back above-.500 seasons over the past two years, also watched games when he was younger, taking in the one game a year the program would play in Gibson City.

“I watched the style, and they didn’t seem like they had the desire to play,” Kasper said. “Every person out here I know has the desire to play and keep pushing. Whether we’re up a goal or go down a goal, we’re going to keep going out with the same intensity. I’ve seen the growth from that, going from three wins to 10 to 11 and having the goal of 15 (this year). I think the program can keep going even after the class of 2019 is gone. I feel like the program has reached a point where the wins aren’t surprising. They’re expected.”

