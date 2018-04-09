'The Jump': Kasper’s dedication has given way to a rise in self-confidence and his teammates’ trust in him

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley goalkeeper Ethan Kasper has racked up 33 saves in helping to lead the Bunnies soccer team to an 8-0 record to start the season. All eight victories have come via shutout.

FISHER — Prior to winning his Heisman trophy in 2007 at the University of Florida, quarterback Tim Tebow was known for his tenacious practice habits.

During offseason workouts, Tebow’s competitive nature forced him to exert such extensive physical energy during drills and scrimmages that his teammates would sometimes question his sanity.

One of the most renowned parts of his work ethic was always finishing first in team sprints, even on a basketball court in the middle of February, once diving across the baseline to beat a teammate.

Even after the success gained during his record-breaking sophomore season, Tebow did not slow down. Though it infamously did not transfer into much success in the professional ranks, his continued aggressive approach to offseason training and practice sessions was a large reason for his steady rise to college football prominence.

Some of those same qualities can be found in Ethan Kasper. And though he may not be pushing himself to the brink of lunacy during his time on the practice field, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer’s extraordinary goalkeeper is also well-known for his habits on non-game days.

“I’ve always been told, ‘practice the way you play,’” Kasper said. “That’s in any sport. Any coach will say that. But Coach (Robbie) Dinkins really emphasizes that, so I just try playing the way I normally do in games so when I get into a game it’s not like a foreign language.”

In one of the Bunnies’ final practices Aug. 10 before the first game of the season, Kasper’s intensity stood out, as did his voice while shouting out encouragement to his teammates.

And despite an 8-0 start to the 2018 campaign that features eight shutouts and a 32-0 scoring margin, the boisterous junior’s voice was not sequestered during a scrimmage at practice last week, as he once again bellowed out instructions to defensemen such as Bryson Pacunas and Liam Killian.

“Chemistry doesn’t really build during a game,” Kasper said. “It builds on the practice field because the starting 11 isn’t determined at the beginning of the game. It’s the practices that lead up to it. For me to develop that trust and chemistry with the defense, it has to develop during practice. The trust is really building because I’m very vocal with them at practice. I try to be encouraging when I can, and I try to help with things I think I can help with.”

And that is perhaps Kasper’s most vital, noticeable area of improvement over the last two years — vocal leadership.

As a freshman, Kasper’s confidence in communication, or lack thereof, was apparent. That’s what happens when a 15-year-old is put in charge of a defense with three juniors and a senior in its back line. The trust isn’t really there. At least not right off the bat.

It took time for the veterans to trust the rookie, but the more Kasper showed what he could do on the field, the more his teammates believed he could make plays. And once the critical saves and stops began racking up, the more his confidence and voice level rose. There are no longer any trust issues centered around the three-year starter, who has amassed 33 saves this year.

“It’s just like in any corporation,” Kasper said. “You have a boss who’s 23 and a guy who works for him is 47. The guy who’s 47 is going to be like, ‘Oh, respect your elders.’ It’s that mentality of, ‘Are they going to trust me? Are they going to listen to me?’ No matter how old you are, you’ve got to be able to trust the goalkeeper, and I really feel like they started trusting me. And it really helps with them backing me up and me backing them up. Just that mutual relationship really built.”

‘They’re born leaders’

Kasper is not the lone reason for the Bunnies’ undefeated mark a month into the season. The junior heaps credit upon his fellow defenders for the team’s success, including Pacunas, Killian, Parker Rollins and Graham Voelker, the main defensemen who have replaced one of the area’s strongest defensive units in 2017 of Jeremy Steidinger, Nate Schutte and Alexis Hallden.

But his leadership in-goal has led to high praise from his teammates and head coach.

“With the defense being essentially new, having Ethan back there and knowing he’s behind the defense and talking to them is huge,” Dinkins said. “He’s one of the best keepers in the area. That’s one of the reasons our defense is the way it is. He’s really made the jump this year. He’s talked in the past, but now he has the knowledge where people are listening to him because he knows the game.”

The junior is certainly not alone in terms of being vocal. Voelker, who has played on defense for 12 years, was moved to the back row this season after spending 2017 as a defensive midfielder. His voice is just as loud as Kasper’s during practices and games.

“You’ve also got Graham back there, and he’s one of the most vocal players I’ve ever coached,” Dinkins said. “Graham is the best leader I’ve ever had in any sport, and I’ve been coaching for 12 years. Just with how vocal he is. He’s a great example. He’s the type of kid who will let everyone, all the freshmen and seniors, go through the line to eat, and he will be the last one. That’s Graham in a nutshell. It’s kind of unique.”

When you put the two together on a field, their communication ascends the Bunnies to an even higher place.

“It’s definitely on another level,” Dinkins said. “I’ve had teams I’ve coached where you’re constantly telling them to talk, and they just don’t do it because it’s not in their blood. It’s not like that with Ethan and Graham. They’re born leaders. The communication between Ethan and Graham is unbelievable.”

Making the best of it

Kasper’s remarkable run of success over the last three years came close to never happening.

During his seventh- and eighth-grade seasons playing in a U14 league, Kasper’s role was as a top goal scorer, and he figured that was what would be in the cards when he went to high school.

Toward the end of his eighth-grade year, however, Kasper tore his right hamstring and the speed and explosiveness he used to possess weren’t there anymore — his eighth-grade track times were actually faster than his high school track speeds.

At a postseason tournament, Kasper had two options — either go as a goalkeeper or don’t play at all. He decided to revert back to keeper — a position he held during his U8 seasons under head coach Bill Bleich, current teammate Caleb Bleich’s dad.

Kasper said he performed pretty well at the tournament, enough to make him want to take on the position in high school — a decision also aided by his being unable to play striker until one-third of the way through his freshman season as his hamstring continued to heal.

“Right then and there, the needs for the high school team were not the needs that I wanted, but I adjusted my own playing style for the team’s needs, and I feel like that’s part of the reason we’re where we are today,” said Kasper, whose father, Chris, was a goalkeeper for Rantoul when it was a club sport. “Different players were able to make sacrifices for the team. Nate Schutte, for example, was a striker when he went into high school. His senior year, he was a left wingback.”

‘We’re a lot better team with him back there’

Both of those positional changes — Kasper to goalie and Schutte to wingback — are moves not a single person around the program regrets. Each player developed into one of the best in the area at their respective position, and it’s not going unnoticed.

Voelker played with Kasper in the spring for a Mahomet club team, and he saw his teammate’s improvement, most notably during a game in which Kasper was all over the field making incredible saves.

“He had an amazing game. He was all over the goal. That was the best I’ve seen him ever play because he was all over, diving and getting them all,” Voelker said. “I’ve been watching him for years, and it’s pretty awesome to watch him do his thing out there. Every year he goes to a camp, and it helps him a bunch. Each year he improves and improves. We’re a lot better team with him back there in goal.”

He has had plenty of standout saves this season for the Bunnies as well, including two saves in a 1-0 win over Urbana University High to preserve a Uni High Shootout championship. One save came on a penalty kick and another in which Kasper barely got his hands on the ball before it crossed the line while taking a cleat to the stomach.

But the most impressive save, Kasper believes, was a kick save he made against Judah Christian on Aug. 27. The game wasn’t going the way the Bunnies wanted, and they were fortunate to be ahead 1-0 at halftime.

In the second stanza, when a Tribe striker sprinted toward Kasper and pulled back his foot, Kasper’s training from Camp Shutout and Big Cat Goalkeeping — a Wisconsin camp he attended two summers ago and a Lake Forest camp he went to this past summer, respectively — kicked in. He sprinted at his opponent, got big and kicked the ball away just in time.

“At the end of the day, I’ll take a boot to the chest over a goal any day. I’ll put my body on the line,” Kasper said. “When you’re a goalkeeper, it’s a huge confidence boost when you get that save to keep a lead or a tie going.”

The last two years of goalkeeping, the two summer camps and the saves he made for he and Voelker’s club teams have all given Kasper the confidence to perhaps make it to the next level.

“I made some saves in that game I never thought I could make, and the team admitted the same thing,” Kasper said of the club game last spring. “At the end of the day, I gave it all I had. That’s when I really committed to Big Cat Goalkeeping and really started to take it a lot more seriously. I want to keep going. I’m not going to be complacent with senior year of high school. I want to go beyond college. If I can do that, it’d be amazing.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.