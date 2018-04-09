Eagles finish seventh at Normal Open

NORMAL — They fielded nine runners, without their leader.

The Rantoul cross-country team finished seventh with 196 points without Elijah Hall, who had a prior engagement. Bloomington won the Normal Open with 27 points.

"Missing a top contributor like Elijah definitely does not go unnoticed," Rantoul assistant coach Nick Cole said. "However, each runner stepped up and had a great showing. We had a few lifetime personal records and plenty of season bests. Having the ability to run nine runners in the varsity race gave us a team dynamic that the program has not had in quite a few years."

Junior Jonathan Gossett was the Eagles top finisher, finishing the 3-mile course at Maxwell Park in 17 minutes, 23.0 seconds.

"Jonathan Gossett was only seconds from his end of the season time as a sophomore," Cole said. "We had the sectional meet here on this same course.

Senior Peter McCusker took 40th, breaking 18:00 as well, crossing the finish line in 17:53. The entire Rantoul scoring five broke the top 100. Included in those five was all-state track athlete Jerry Harper, who made his high school cross-country debut.

Raj Patel served as the third runner on the team, finishing in 20:00, which was good for 81st place. Harper and Jonathan Canii were the final two scoring runners, taking 97th and 98th respectively. They were within five seconds of each other, with Harper finishing in 20:56 and Canii finished in 21:01.

"Jerry competed in his first high school cross country race. While he is no stranger to competition, completing a 3-mile race on the grass is quite a bit different than a 400-meter race on the oval," Cole said. "He flashed potential this weekend as he looked strong through the entire race. As the season continues and his training catches up with him, he should see some great improvement.

“Alan had another lifetime personal record, improving on his stellar performance from last week. Jonathan Canii showed true grit from the opening gun through the finishing chute. Dahinte (Thompson) improved his time by 30 seconds."

Rantoul was not done there. In the open race, they would run four more athletes, all underclassmen. Thompson and Lance Cloninger, a sophomore and a junior, were the sixth and seventh Eagle runners. Thompson finished in 21:15 and Cloninger entered the chute at 21:46. They were 104th and 112th respectively. Allan Newman (123rd, 23:23) and Bart Hernandez (126th, 23:50). Newman is a sophomore and Hernandez is a junior.

At Chrisman

Armstrong-Potomac competed in the flight race against some tough competition in both Class 1A and 2A at the Cowchip Classic, a race held in a cow pasture in Chrisman.

Instead of one large varsity race on the boys level and one large varsity race on the girls level, they ran seven flights, with each team’s No. 1 running against the other number ones.

Austin Bridgeman was the top finisher, both time-wise and place-wise, for the Trojans. He finished the 3-mile race in 17:30.19.

He helped the Trojans take 16th with 104 points. Monticello won the team title with eight points, as each runner used their finish in their flight as their ultimate score.

"The Cowchip is just a fun event," Darren Loschen said. "We are still trying to find a rhythm in our running. It is a work in progress."

Marshall Gudauskas (20:43.66), Dalton Loschen (21:48.88), Bryce Franzen (24:34.59), Zach Birge (26:13.04), Joshua Goulding (24:19.42) and Jonathan Hudson (34:42.01) also ran in the flight races for the Trojans.

Gudauskas, who ran against the other No. 2 runners, and Hudson, who competed against other No. 7s, both took 21st. Twenty-second-place finishes were grabbed by Loschen, who ran in the third flight, and Birge, who ran in the fifth flight. Franzen, the fourth flight runner, and Goulding, who ran in the sixth flight, both took 23rd.

While they did have a complete team, the Trojan girls had two runners compete in the sixth and seventh flights. Maddie Kennel took 13th in the sixth flight running a 3-mile effort of 28:32.81, while Carlyn Crozier took 15th in the seventh flight, running a time of 34:41.95.

