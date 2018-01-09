Wilson, Delaney lead Bunnies to thrilling win over Tremont

Fisher junior running back Tyler Wilson, who rushed for five touchdowns in a Week 1 win, ran for 146 yards and two scores on 35 carries in a Week 2 win over Tremont. Wilson's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining proved to be the game winner.

FISHER — Tyler Wilson's postgame face said it all.

Moments after leading Fisher past Tremont, the Bunnies' running back nearly couldn't keep his eyes open as he walked off the field.

It's easy to understand the reason for the junior's physical exhaustion, as he produced a star performance, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

"He's a workhorse," Fisher quarterback Will Delaney said. "He's an engine that never stops. He never stops. He's great for us. He's going to be tired every night. We rely on him a lot. He's one of the hearts and souls of this team. He's a quiet dude, but, man, when he puts the helmet on he's hardcore out here."

Wilson's 1-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Bunnies a 26-21 lead. The junior's game-winning plunge followed two huge plays by Delaney — a 13-yard run on a fake punt inside the Bunnies' own 20-yard line and a beautiful pass-and-catch to Tyler Martin on a 54-yard streak up the right sideline. A fourth-down stop inches in front of the sticks by Fisher's defense proved to be the critical final play of the night with less than two minutes remaining.

Wilson's performance against the Turks followed a five-touchdown game in a Week 1 victory over Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac. The workload over the first two weeks is something the 5-9, 160-pounder and coach Jake Palmer knew would be in the cards during the 2018 season upon lead running back Jaden Jones-Watkins' graduation last year.

"Before the year started, Coach was talking about how he wanted me to eat more and lift more to get bigger so I could take over for Jaden," said Wilson, who carried the ball between the tackles on the majority of his 35 totes. "They played Dee-Mack (last week), and it was a physical game. They should've won that game, so we knew we had to come out here and get physical."

Delaney's key connection with Martin on the long pass made up for the signal caller's overthrow just a few plays earlier. He had Cale Horsch wide open up the middle of the field, but the pass sailed on Delaney on what would have almost certainly been an 85-yard touchdown.

"I overthrew him, and I don’t plan on ever doing that again. I’m glad I made up for it. I was like, ‘Oh, man. I hope I get that chance back.’ Luckily I did," said Delaney, who is in his first season running the Bunnies' up-tempo style under center. "Especially with the second game under my belt, I’m starting to feel more comfortable in the pistol. I like to play with tempo and get on the ball, and I feel like it gives us an edge against the defense."

A defensive, grind-it-out first half resulted in a 7-6 halftime lead for Tremont, with Delaney’s 3-yard touchdown run answering a 30-yard rushing touchdown by the Turks’ Jacob Burge.

The Bunnies, who take on Tri-Valley next week, recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff, and Wilson scored from 5 yards out a few plays later. Tremont’s Nathan Hately scored from 1 yard out to tie the game at 14 before Delany’s 20-yard rushing score gave Fisher a 20-14 edge at the 2:21 mark of the third period. Hately’s 11-yard rushing touchdown gave the Turks a 21-20 lead with 9:04 left in the fourth.

"We were struggling with our energy level," Palmer said of the first half. "They were really physical up front. It took the wind out of our sails, but I thought (recovering that fumble) kind of gave us a shot in the arm, and we were really able to get it going in the second half after that. The pursuit was there. That was an effort thing, and I’m really proud of the way our guys just fought. That’s a really tough, physical 0-2 football team."

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.