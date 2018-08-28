Rantoul/PBL boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Hoopeston Area

RANTOUL — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a triangular meet Tuesday on its home course.

The Eagles shot a 176 as a team to beat Fisher (193) and Hoopeston Area (233).

Trey VanWinkle of the R/PBL team won medals honors with a score of 39.

In the girls meet, Fisher’s Sidney Hood (45) led the way for the Bunnies, while Isabella Smith-Fawner (54), Kaitlin Marry (63) and Grace Hansens (64) each rounded out the individual scoring.

On Thursday, the Eagles lost 162-167 to Pontiac.

Rantoul/PBL's Chase Moore and Casey Dillman tied for second place individually with a score of 39 each. Trey VanWinkle finished seventh with a score of 43 while Noah Shields placed eighth with a score of 46 to complete the Eagles' final team score.

Will Wake shot a 47 and Jalen Childs shot a 58 for ninth and 12th place, respectively.

Fisher’s boys golf team on Thursday fell to Tri-Valley 168-199, with Sean Ward (42), Jake Kerns (45) and Logan Briggs (46) leading the way and Bradley Greiser (66) and Jacob Reynolds (67) rounding out the scores.

Fisher and Armstrong-Potomac did not have enough girls to form a team score on Thursday in a triangular meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, but Hood (44) was the top overall performer, with A-P’s lone golfer Anna Duden (46) finishing third overall. Hansen (56) and Marry (56) tied for sixth.

sports@rantoulpress.com