Eagles grab top-ten finish at Saber Corn Classic

CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday, the Rantoul Township High School Eagles started what may prove to be their finest cross country season in years.

Not only did the Eagles have enough for a complete team, they also had two other competitors to run in the open race at the Saber Corn Classic, which was hosted by St. Thomas More and held on their campus. The Eagles finished 10th out of the 19 teams that scored in the race, as they finished with 294 points. Clifton Central won the meet with 71 points.

"I am excited for the season," Eagle assistant coach Nick Cole said. "I could see today they were putting their summer mileage to work. I loved the fact that we had enough athletes to field an entire varsity team."

The varsity team was led by senior Elijah Hall, who barely missed earning an individual award. Hall, who earned all-conference status one year ago in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet, finished the 3-mile race in 16 minutes 29.3 seconds. They gave individual honors to the top five athletes in the race.

"I was very happy with this race," Hall said. "I was only seven seconds from my personal best of one year ago, so I love where I am at this early in the season. It was muddy out there, and I was able to run a better time today than I did last year. My goal for the season is just to keep reducing my times. To do that, I need to run a better second mile. I ran the first mile in the low 5:20's and was in the mid 5:30's in my second mile. I need to close that gap."

Jonathan Gossett took 42nd overall as he finished in 18:01.4. Peter McCusker, a senior, was 13 seconds behind the junior, finishing 53rd in 18:14.9. The pair worked together most of race running side by side.

Raj Patel cracked the top 100, taking 99th in 20:33. The Rantoul scoring five was rounded out by Dahinte Thompson (118th, 21:52.3). Lance Cloninger (122nd, 22:05.5) and Jonathon Canii (136th, 25:04.9) served as the sixth and seventh Eagle runners.

"I liked the way that Jonathan and Peter worked together," Cole said. "When someone looks at Raj, they can tell that he has improved so much over one year ago. He put in some hard work over the last year and has picked up where he finished one year ago."

In the boys junior varsity race, Allan Newman and Elijah Weinmann finished 61st and 70th respectively. Newman finished the 3-mile race in 23:56.0, while Weinmann crossed the finish line in 25:27.9.

Armstrong Potomac, who will compete at the Class 1A level by the end of the year, also competed at the Saber Corn Classic. Trojan senior Austin Bridgeman took 14th overall, dashing to the finish line in 17:02.4. He led the Trojans to an 18th place finish. They scored 432 points.

“I was good with my time,” Bridgeman said. “I was hoping for under 17 minutes though, but I have not raced in a couple of months so it is a good starting point.”

Marshall Gudauskas (91st, 19:51.1), Luke Gordon (19th, 21:58.3), Dalton Loschen (121st, 22:02.3), Bryce Franzen (135th, 24:54.2), Zachary Birge (137th, 25;29.4) and Jonathan Hudson (142nd, 30:16.8) also competed for the Trojans.

"I felt our runners had a good day for the first meet," Armstrong-Potomac coach Darren Loschen said "The plan will be to work hard and get better. Hopefully, everyone will set a personal best this season."

The Trojans also has two girls run in the varsity race. Maddie Kennell and Emily Rogeers were 83rd and 94th respectively. Kennel completed the 3-mile race in 26:47.8, while Rogers finished in 30:16.5.

sports@rantoulpress.com