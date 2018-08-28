Bunnies claim Uni High Shootout crown to start season 5-0

The Fisher/GCMS soccer team went 3-0 to win the Urbana University High Shootout on Saturday and move to 5-0 on the season.

URBANA — A youngster stepping up, one of the area’s top goalkeepers staying focused and a veteran playmaker making a critical hustle play at the perfect time all helped culminate in hardware for the Fisher/Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team.

The Bunnies defeated Blue Ridge, Oakwood and Urbana University High to sweep the Uni High Shootout on Saturday and get the squad out to a 5-0 start to the season.

In the first half of the day’s second game, the Bunnies were making solid passes and getting good shots, but nothing was finding the back of the net.

That’s when Tyler Ricks found sophomore Will Shook on a pass, and off one hop, the right-footed Shook used his left foot to find the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, and the Bunnies never looked back during a 5-0 victory.

“It was beautiful,” said Fisher/GCMS coach Robbie Dinkins, whose club took down Blue Ridge 2-0 in the day’s first game. “For a sophomore to do that in a big moment where we were kind of struggling, that was huge.”

Fisher/GCMS’ next big tournament moment came in the first half against the hosts, as Graham Voelker took a free kick that nailed the crossbar and came straight down.

Instead of being a spectator, senior Caleb Bleich sprinted in to get a touch on the ball and send it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, and the Bunnies would hang on by that margin for a tournament championship … but not before a huge save by Ethan Kasper.

About 10 minutes into the second half, the Bunnies committed a foul inside the box to give the Illineks a penalty kick. With momentum hanging in the balance, the junior goalkeeper came up with a critical stop — one of 11 saves in the game and 18 total for the day — to boost Fisher/GCMS to the win.

“That gave us that extra energy to push toward the end of that game,” Dinkins said of Kasper’s save. “Our guys were gassed with how hard they were playing, but I think it gave them just a little bit more energy to make it to the end.”

Those three plays — plus goals by Ricks and Andrew Ferguson in a 2-0 win over Blue Ridge, Bleich’s hat trick in the Oakwood victory and three shutouts posted by Kasper — helped the Bunnies snatch an elusive title (the Illineks had won the tournament in 16 of the 19 years it has been held).

“The looks on the kids’ faces after they won it were priceless. It was top-to-bottom excitement from every single player. It was pretty awesome,” Dinkins said. “With winning this tournament, I think it kind of just shows them we can play with any team around the area. They put in a ton of work this summer to prepare us for this tournament. In the past, we’ve come into this tournament, and I’ve thought we maybe weren’t where we should be compared to some of those schools like Uni who have those kids playing all summer long.”

Dinkins pointed to the 12 games the Bunnies played in July as much of the reason for his team’s readiness for the tournament — and he credited their toughness for being able to finish things off during a fairly hot but overcast day.

“We put in a lot of work in July with all those games, and I think it paid off a lot. You could see it. Our kids were primed to play,” Dinkins said. “By the end of the day, in the last game against Uni, we were just dropping like flies in the last 15 minutes — just cramping up. The kids were giving it everything they had. They literally could not walk off the field by the time that game was over.”

Down the road, Dinkins’ club may be able to look at the undefeated run at Saturday’s tournament as a strong indicator of what it can accomplish the rest of the season.

“It’s an awesome reference point for any team to beat a team like Uni High or Blue Ridge,” Dinkins said. “Since I’ve been with the program, we had never beaten Blue Ridge. We tied them over and over or they’ve beaten us. But it’s definitely a huge confidence booster right now, but it’s a great reference point for later if we do struggle later on because there are going to be ups and downs within a season.”

‘He’s one of the best keepers in the area’

When Kasper came in his freshman year, the coaching staff was unsure if he wanted to be a position player or keeper. He told Dinkins and former head coach Levi Horsch he wanted to pursue being a keeper, and the move has certainly been a wise one.

Over the last couple years, Kasper has put in a lot of offseason work, including a pair of goalkeeper camps. Moves such as that one are why the junior now holds the career record for most shutouts in program history (14).

“He just has so much knowledge now. (The offseason work) has benefitted him tenfold,” Dinkins said. “I’ve said it before, he’s one of the best keepers in the area hands down. His leadership from the goal is huge. Coming into the season, defense was something I was worried about because of the guys we lost. But we have him back there and with Graham Voelker moving back there, our defense is playing really well. It’s almost one of the strong points on our team now.”

