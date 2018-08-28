Area volleyball programs tip off season

CISSNA PARK — It was a mixed bag of success for the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team at the season-opening Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic in Cissna Park last week, while Fisher and Rantoul are each searching for its first win of the year.

After straight-set victories over Momence and Milford to begin the tournament last Monday, the Trojans dropped their final three matches of the tournament to Watseka, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Schlarman.

In Thursday’s match against Watseka, Sarah Porter (who earned all-tournament recognition) led the way with 13 kills and 30 digs, while Jenna Muench (nine kills, 10 digs), Hope Hambleton (16 assists), Maddie Buhr (seven kills) and Destiny Fitzsimmons (30 digs) each contributed during a 27-25, 20-25, 6-15 loss.

On Saturday, the Trojans (2-3) got contributions from Emma Franzen (nine assists, two blocks), Porter (16 kills, 12 digs) and Buhr (eight points) but lost to PBL 26-24, 16-25, 9-15, and in the second game lost to Schlarman 22-25, 25-20, 11-15 despite output from Franzen (two aces, five kills, eight assists), Muench (seven kills) and Buhr (eight kills).

In the same tournament, Fisher was unable to cash in during its five games, losing each contest for an 0-5 start to the year.

Last Monday, the Bunnies lost to Clifton Central 22-25, 26-24, 11-15 despite production by Casey Wagner (eight kills, six digs), Shelbee Owens (eight kills) and Kyle Bishop (16 assists). And during a loss last Tuesday to Oakwood (25-23, 12-25, 12-15), the Bunnies got output from Owens (four kills, four blocks) and Wagner (two kills, six digs).

In last Tuesday’s second match, the Bunnies fell 13-25, 19-25 to PBL, with Owens (three kills, eight digs, three blocks) and Cameron McGrew (five assists, four digs) leading the way.

On Saturday, the Bunnies fell to Hoopeston (20-25, 25-19, 13-15) and Momence (18-25, 25-21, 13-15) with top production by Owens (five aces, six kills, two blocks), Lauren Sommer (three aces, three kills) and McGrew (three aces, three kills, eight assists) in the first game and McGrew (two aces, two kills, 10 assists), Sommer (two aces, four kills) and Owens (11 kills) in the second.

In its first match of the season, Rantoul fell in straight sets to Oakwood on Thursday, though Tanaya Young (three aces, three kills, nine digs), Myejoi Williams (three aces, six kills), Grace Tatar (two aces), Madison Palmer (three kills) and Joselyn Rodriguez (14 assists, four digs) each contributing.

