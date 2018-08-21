Stating their goals: Reaching apex of the season is on the mind of Eagles cross-country runners

Elijah Hall has the potential to make it to the state finals in cross country, says his coach Greg Van Hoorn.

RANTOUL — It has been more than 10 years since any athlete from Rantoul toed the starting line at Detwiler Park in Peoria for the Illinois High School Association State Championships.

This year, the Eagles have a legitimate chance to change all that. While he has not had a taste of the state championships in cross country, senior harrier Elijah Hall was part of the all-state team in the 1,600-meter relay a mere three months ago.

"Elijah is very fit coming into the season," Rantoul coach Greg Van Hoorn said. "He has taken the initiative to run more miles this summer than ever in preparation to set himself up for a successful senior season. He has entered the season with state on his mind. He has the competitive spirit and athleticism to qualify for it and compete at that level. That hunger, coupled with the mileage he put in this summer, sets him up well to chase that goal."

The senior will have some familiar, much-improved backup in the form of fellow senior Peter McCusker and junior Jonathan Gossett. While Hall was consistently under 17 minutes for three miles a year ago, Gossett ended the season there, breaking 17:00 at the sectional meet at Maxwell Park in Bloomington, running 16:57 in his final meet of the year.

"I think Jonathan is in the best shape of his life right now," Van Hoorn said. "He is in better shape than he has been in previous cross country seasons. This year, we expect to have more depth up front. Jonathan gives us that."

McCusker is described as not missing a step from one year ago. The Rantoul two-sport athlete, who counts wrestling as his main sport, spent most of his offseason grappling.

"He should be right up there with Elijah and Jonathan," Van Hoorn said. "There were meets last year (when) he was right on Elijah's heels for most of the race. We expect more of the same, if not even more, this year. With those three up front, it gives a great chance to be much better."

Not only do those three give them a great chance to be improved, depth does as well. While last year it was a struggle for the Eagles to put five scoring athletes on the course, this year they have nine male runners. Other than their aforementioned top three, Raj Patel, Allan Newman, Lance Cloninger, Dahinte Thompson and Bart Hernandez should be on the varsity squad and help the Eagles this year in ways that may have been impossible last year.

"We did not often, if ever, have seven runners on the course," Van Hoorn said. "This year we will, and those sixth and seventh runners, while not scoring runners, are important in the respect they make other team's scores worse by pushing them back more places. Raj ran his lifetime personal best this summer in the 5,000-meter run, and he shows a tremendous amount of promise. Lance, Dahinte, Allan and Bart have shown so much grit this summer, and I am eager to see how much they improve by the end of the season."

While the boy's team did not lose a runner to graduation, the girls lost their only runner, Hope Russell to graduation. However, even though Russell exited the halls of Rantoul Township High School, two cross country running freshmen have joined the team, giving the Lady Eagles twice the number they had one year ago. Van Hoorn is hopeful that Grace Sweeney and Amithest Hill will draw other girls to join the team.

"The pair attended summer practice," Van Hoorn said. "I am hoping that once school starts, we will get a few more athletes on the team, both boys and girls."

