Hood places fourth at Blue Ridge Invite

FARMER CITY — Fisher junior Sidney Hood shot an 84 last Monday to take fourth place overall at the Blue Ridge Girls Golf Invite at the Woodlawn Country Club.

The Bunnies’ boys team last Monday at Railside Golf Course in Gibson City lost to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 173-206. Jake Kerns led Fisher with a 45, while Logan Briggs (48), Sean Ward (50) and Bradley Grieser (63) rounded out the scores.

Last Tuesday, the Bunnies shot a 456 overall, finishing in last place in the four-team Ridgeview Boys Invite at Indian Spring Golf Course in Saybrook. Kerns was the Bunnies’ top finisher, shooting a 91 for a sixth-place finish.

