Gunning for titles: Faster-paced Trojans look to capture regional, county championships

ARMSTRONG — The change came in mid-July, and it was crystal clear to see.

After playing at its first Parkland College tournament of the summer, the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team attended a team camp at Purdue University July 13-15, and something clicked.

Things were faster-paced. Teammates were better connected. More confident and fluid in each other and with each other.

Then, the second Parkland tournament came the last weekend of July, and things really started to pick up.

“Purdue really pushed us past (our comfort zone) to where we learned, it’s OK to make mistakes, but let’s do it in our style, not the other team’s style,” A-P coach Candy Franzen said. “I think that little edge is going to get us where we need to be.”

And where do these Trojans “need to be?” That question is unabashedly answered by Franzen and each of the players — they want a regional championship.

Without a doubt, Franzen says, the Trojans hold themselves to a higher standard, and it’s a fair self-evaluation for what is probably the top program at the school — a program that went 22-12 in 2016 and 19-14 in 2017, reaching a regional championship game both seasons.

“I think we kind of embrace (the pressure) because there are definitely a lot more fans that come to our games because they know, maybe we are the top team at Armstrong,” senior Sarah Porter said. “They definitely come to our games and support us, so that definitely helps.”

Franzen, the seventh-year Trojans head coach, believes expectations have continued to ascend over her years at the helm of the program. The team has continued to embrace the pressure, and having a competitive coach has rubbed off on them.

It has spiraled into creating a program that the community is proud to support.

“I talked to the girls about what others in this school and community look up to,” Franzen said. “Building a good program over years and years, and not just a varsity team, and keeping that program strong is really important. We’ve had 30 girls out for volleyball. For a school this size, that’s impressive. We’ve seen other schools that are twice our size, and they don’t even have a freshman team.

“To me, I’m very proud of that. I’m proud of these girls for continuing this program and working hard to keep it up. We like a challenge. We don’t like to back down, that’s for sure. They’re very competitive, and I love it. That’s how I am, too.”

But after falling to Blue Ridge in the regional title game each of the past two seasons, the monkey is starting to weigh a little more heavily on the back of Franzen, something she admits is not taken lightly — even if a couple jokes are thrown her way sometimes.

“It’s like the monkey on my back. It is. It’s awful, and Mr. Mulvaney teases me. He says, ‘If you don’t win it, you’re fired.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, great. No pressure there. Thanks a lot,’” Franzen said with a laugh. “The girls want it. They probably want it more than I do. I want it for them. I don’t want it for me. I want everything for them.”

“(We’ve) talked about the losses to Blue Ridge. I really don’t think this year there will be intimidation factor just because, ‘Oh, they’ve won so many regional titles.’ I think they’re past that now. Since they lost last year, I think they’re just out for revenge now. … That’s our goal is to get them.”

Players from last year’s squad such as Porter, Hope Hambleton, Jenna Muench, Maddie Buhr, Destiny Fitzsimmons, Julia Mulvaney and Grace Reynolds also embrace gunning for a championship.

“My kind of thing is, ‘third time’s the charm,’” Porter said. “We’re going to get it this year. We’re going to break that 19-year drought of not winning regionals. We’re definitely going for that this year. Not only that but they’ve had five straight years they’ve won regionals. We want to be the team that ends that. I mean, who doesn’t want to be the team that breaks that?”

A regional title, however, isn’t the only goal these Trojans are unafraid of stating. They are also gunning for 20-plus wins, and winning a Vermilion County Conference tournament championship is almost equally as important to them as capturing a regional title. Especially since the Trojans are hosting the tournament this season.

“I’d like to win county. That’s my goal. And regionals, of course. Losing in the championship twice, that just gets under our skin, and we want it this time. We’re going to come (for it),” Hambleton said. “When county comes, if we (win) that, it’ll give us a little more boost to show us we can win regionals.”

Hambleton, the team’s senior setter who will be backed by sophomore setter Emma Franzen, will be setting up a plethora of hitters this season, including fellow captain Porter, one of the area’s top returning players.

The senior spent another summer playing for her club volleyball team out of Champaign — her team placed 13th out of 74 teams at a national tournament in Florida this summer — and she was one of five 17-year-olds talented enough to be thrust into the 18-year-old division.

“The competition is definitely a lot higher,” Porter said. “It definitely helped out a lot being pulled up to the higher level of competition. It felt really good (to be pulled into the upper echelon) because it showed we can really play at that high level. It’s definitely going to help us this year.”

The Trojans’ core is one Franzen has been excited about for some time. It’s a mix of veteran leadership (seven seniors are on the roster) this year and plenty of youth to push them.

“These seniors have been great role models for these girls,” Franzen said. “They look up to them, yet they’re not afraid to challenge them. I think these incoming freshmen are competitive enough that they respect the older girls, but they want to push themselves to be just like them, as fast as they can. So it’s making both sides, older and younger, better.

“Now, I think these older girls have seen what they can bring to the table, and they’re very accepting of these younger girls. they’re not (thinking), ‘Oh, they’re just freshmen and sophomores.’ They’re more like, ‘Let’s go. If they can help us win, bring them out here.’”

