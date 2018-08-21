Brand new bag: Clemmons’ versatile group guns for turnaround 2018 campaign

(From left) Casey Wagner, Cameron McGrew and Lauren Sommer all figure to be leaders of the Fisher volleyball team.

FISHER — Both seniors admit it is a pretty special feeling.

To be voted on as captains by their teammates is not something looked upon lightly by either Casey Wagner or Cameron McGrew, and the two Fisher volleyball players admit there is a little bit of pressure that comes with the leadership role.

But along with the new burden of being team leaders comes the opportunity to make things vastly different than they were a season ago. The Bunnies finished with just two wins last year, with locker-room and on-court chemistry fading quickly, if it was even there to begin with.

This year, however, Wagner and McGrew are excited about the prospect of making it a more fun, successful season filled with a little less drama.

“We get along really well, actually. Better than most years I’ve played, I feel like,” Wagner said. “That helps a lot. Probably 90 percent of us when to summer stuff, and we all know each other really well. (There are) better vibes this year.”

“We feel a lot closer on the court this year. We’ve been working together for years, and our experiences together (have been improving),” McGrew said. “We’re really close, and we’ve bonded over the years. We’ve figured out how we work together and where our sets are supposed to be and where our passes are supposed to be. We’re all getting closer and working better together.”

In her first season in charge of the program in 2017, Bunnies coach Brooke Clemmons did not allow the team to vote on captains. This year, she left the decision up to the players, and it was almost unanimous. Clemmons had each player list their top three choices for captains, and Wagner and McGrew were the top two on every single list.

“It was blown out of the water with Cam and Casey,” Clemmons said. “There was no question that everybody looks up to them. They’re very good at working with their teammates. It’s not just them. It’s a really good group of girls. Everybody gets along so well.”

Team chemistry is unquestionably better than last year they all admit, and perhaps that’s something that could become the Bunnies’ identity. But maybe the biggest characteristic this squad possesses is versatility.

During the offseason, Clemmons researched new drills and new lineups she could potentially put on the court. She took each of the girls and had them play every position to see exactly what sort of talent each one had and to evaluate where each player would best be utilized.

Whereas, last season she came in and asked the players, “What position do you play?” and there weren’t many switch-ups. Her strategy this year, though, has allowed her to see what her team is truly made of.

“I’ve come to find out I have a lot of hard-working, versatile players who will work hard and play wherever I put them,” Clemmons said. “I have a great group of girls who have a lot of camaraderie together. I’m feeling pretty lucky this year.”

One of those who will be undertaking a completely different role will be Wagner, who will now be playing all around, mainly on the left side in the front and back row, after previously playing back row her entire career.

She admits it’s a big transition and a bit nerve-racking, but her coach’s confidence in the positional switch has not waned — especially because it’s something Clemmons had to do herself.

“With Casey, she’s a very talented athlete, and she’s definitely very dedicated to working hard,” Clemmons said. “When I played volleyball, I was always a middle hitter, but when I went on to play college, I was a 5-8 middle hitter. Even though I had a very high vertical, I turned around and played left side and right side. My coach showed how versatile I could be if I put in the work and effort to pay attention.”

“Trust” is another key aspect of this team, Clemmons says. Most notably, trust in her.

Last year, she estimates about 90 percent of the girls bought into her system. This season, with more stability and a year under her belt having coached most of the players who will make an impact on the 2018 squad — and having coached the freshman class as junior-high players last year — there is a significant difference.

“I think they’ve built more trust within me, and they know I’m here to help them. Without them, my job would be obsolete,” Clemmons said. “I think they finally realize I know what I’m talking about, so they’re very willing to learn. They know they can use me and my assistant coach as a tool to help them.”

Communication is also significantly better than it was a year ago, with Wagner, McGrew and fellow key contributors Kylee Bishop, Shelbee Owens and Lauren Sommer, among others, all talking more and more.

“Last year we didn’t really talk. Not just in volleyball. Even in school and stuff we didn’t really talk,” Wagner said. “This year, we’re a lot more chit-chatty, and I think that really helps with our communication on the court, too. That’s a big part of it is talking.”

“The vibe in the locker room was always kind of down last year. There was no winning, and we weren’t really happy as a team. It was rough,” McGrew said. “The attitudes are a lot different than last year. There’s a lot more positivity on the court, and I’m really excited because I think we’re going to do well this year.”

