Numbers issue: Eagles look for improvement despite player participation being a question mark

RANTOUL — Even though a varsity game has yet to be played at Bill Seeber Soccer Complex this season, frustration has still set in for Bryce Hartranft.

It’s not stress about on-field issues that has the first-year Rantoul head coach upset. It’s the lack of attendance.

Three practices into the year, the Eagles had just eight players at a session on Friday, as several players have either not gotten their physicals taken care of or are just simply now showing up.

“I’m frustrated right now with the lack of attendance,” Hartranft said. “We have the physical thing, and I understand that. It’s a safety thing. But I think a lot of guys are using that as an excuse not to come out, and I just don’t get it. How you could not want to play soccer, I don’t get it. I told them no more excuses. You’ve got to be here Monday. Hopefully, attendance picks up Monday, but right now it’s just low numbers, and it’s tough.”

It’s still early, Hartranft admits, but even throughout just the first week of practice, not having a full roster puts the Eagles behind the eight ball.

Rantoul had decent numbers show up for a tournament over the summer, and the club went 1-1-3 and played well. Two of the three losses were close with a blowout to a standout Iroquois West team mixed in. It brought some optimism for Hartranft, but with low numbers for the first three practices, it has been aggravating.

Last year, with Michael Masters at the helm of the program and Hartranft an assistant, there were only six or seven players at summer practices, Hartranft estimated. The Eagles didn’t participate in any tournaments, and the two coaches weren’t sure what would happen with the team in the fall. Then, once school started, about 30 players started showing up to practice.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen again or not,” Hartranft said. “Judging by what’s going on right now, I’d say we won’t have enough guys. But if what happened last year happens again, we might have two teams all of a sudden.”

Additional frustration for the coach stems from his belief the Eagles have the potential to compete against teams at their level — Judah Christian, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity, for example.

But without committed players during the early portion of the fall, that becomes much more of an uphill climb.

“It’s frustrating now, but we have potential to compete against teams that are at our level,” Hartranft said. “We can give them good games, which is what I want. We can be competitive. We’ve just got to get the guys in. It’s hard to improve guys when they’re not here. We’ll see Monday what happens. Hopefully guys show up, and we can start working on it. But until we start seeing guys start showing up, for all I know we won’t even have a JV team. I don’t know. It’s all up in the air.

“We did two tournaments (in the summer), and all these other teams seemed like they had a full roster ready to go. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you guys are doing this. I can barely get communication with my guys, let alone know who’s on my roster.’ I don’t plan on going anywhere. Maybe we can build this as time goes on. I’m not sure they had done summer stuff before this summer, so maybe that’s something that’ll catch on.”

The 2018 season will mark the fifth year Rantoul has fielded a soccer team, but perhaps now that it’s become well known the school has a soccer program, people are used to it.

“I’ve had the thought recently that people are almost taking it for granted that we have a program because it’s been five years (it’s almost a given that) we have a soccer program,” Hartranft said. “I don’t think they realize how tenuous things are. That if kids who want to play soccer don’t come out and take this stuff seriously, how quickly it can be taken away. It costs a lot of money to run this program. Two coaches, all the equipment — I think we need new uniforms next year, for example — a lot of these think they don’t need to do anything in the summer are risking everything, essentially, by not taking this seriously.

“If they don’t come out in the summer, then they might not come out in the fall, and that’s one step closer to not having a team at all. I hope a lot of guys come out Monday, and in the future years we can build, build, build, and we won’t have these issues. But right now, I don’t know. I’m just frustrated (right now). … If they don’t want to play soccer, that’s fine. But if you’re going to play, don’t give me half-and-half.”

In 2018, the Eagles return Ivan Diaz, Zach and Ben Guhl, Brogan Kaiser, Martin Francisco and Jesus and Juan Aguayo to lead the charge.

Juan Aguayo is one whom teammates Guhl and Diaz label as “probably the best player on the team.” His return is one of the reasons the players and coaches have optimism moving forward.

“We’ve had summer practices and summer tournaments. The summer tournaments went really well. We didn’t win all of them, but we played really well as a team,” Guhl said. “We all know each other, and some of us are a pretty tight gang. I think it’ll go well. It’ll be a tough season with tough teams, but I think it’ll go well.

“It’ll definitely be tough because we lost a lot of our good players. It’ll be tough coming back from that. We’ve got to step up a little bit. … I’m a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to taking on the responsibility and just helping everyone out. Just kind of being a leader and helping everyone out.”

Guhl and Diaz both say that team chemistry has improved significantly over the last year and especially the summer.

“It should be kind of interesting, but I feel like (the season) should go good because we have a couple seniors who know what they’re doing and some young guys who can learn quick. We should have a good season,” Diaz said. “Just working harder, coming out every day and getting to know everybody better and playing with them more (are some keys to the season). Telling them what to do and what not to do.”

Also, several of the players will have to get used to their third coach in three years, with Tim Robinson having given way to Masters last year and Hartranft taking the reins this season.

“It’s kind of different because they all teach differently,” Diaz said. “We all have to adjust to it. It doesn’t matter. We have to get ready for everything no matter what. Different coaches, different players. We have to adapt. Robinson was more of a keep on pushing (type of coach). Push, push, push, push. Masters I didn’t really know him that well because we only had him for one year. He was a good coach. He was more (drill and fundamental oriented). He was toned down a little bit.”

There will also be plenty of unfamiliarity this season as far as who will step up on offense after the Eagles graduated several key players, including top goal scorer Garet Kinnett.

“I would love to have (Garet) back this year,” Hartranft said. “Masters and I, it was our first year coaching, and we were working on fundamental soccer. I realize now, we should have used our strengths — the long ball. Just get it up to Garet, and just run with it. Instead, we tried to build possession, and we just weren’t there yet, technical-wise. This year, I’m looking to not repeat that mistake. We have a really good player, Martin Francisco, who’s really fast up top. I’d love to use him like I wish we used Garet. Long ball and get the ball forward.”

