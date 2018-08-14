New digs: Dinkins, Hartranft each step into first-year soccer head coaching roles

FISHER — The entire team stands huddled at midfield, locked arm-in-arm. All nine seniors in a circle in the middle. The other 23 juniors, sophomores and freshmen in a larger oval surrounding them.

It’s Friday, Aug. 10, and the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team is about to wrap up its third and final practice of the week with conditioning drills in the morning’s 84-degree heat. But not before “Go Hunt Your Dream,” a motivational speech video featuring William Hollis and Chris Ross, blares on a speaker set up by Robbie Dinkins.

Dinkins strolls around the huddled mass as the video’s orators talk about hunting for dreams like a lion — to never stop chasing dreams in the same vein a lion never stops hunting for its prey.

It’s the first foray into varsity soccer head coaching for Dinkins, who has served as an assistant for five years, including the last two as an assistant to Levi Horsch, who coached the Bunnies the previous six years. A video such as this is one Dinkins hopes sends a simple message — the Bunnies have high expectations for 2018, and they are embracing the pressure.

“It was a blend of multiple people in that video,” Dinkins said. “That’s something I came across the other day, and the guys were talking about team goals and all that and accomplishing their dreams. These seniors have been through so much the last three years, and they’ve always dreamt of doing more than what we have in the past. They came in this summer, our captains especially, and they ran the whole thing. Everybody was on par and on board.

“I always say (with) good teams, the coach can lead them. But great teams, players lead, and that’s what they’re doing. It’s all on them. They’re great out here throughout the practice when it comes to being vocal and helping the other players who are younger and might not have a clue what’s going on. But they’re great leaders.”

These Bunnies dream of something bigger than what they have accomplished the last two years — impressive records of 10-8-4 in 2016 and 11-5-4 in 2017, but seasons that ended in the regional semifinals to Bloomington Cornerstone. The club is gunning to eventually take down Cornerstone, and in the process, 15 wins is a lofty goal it has set — which is why Dinkins puts each player through 15 sprints to cap off the morning.

“That’s a goal they set,” Dinkins said. “They sat down and set a couple other ones. It would be tough to get 15 wins with the competition we play, but if that’s their dream we’re going to try to get it.”

Meanwhile, about 15 miles down the road, Bryce Hartranft has a completely different set of circumstances and goals in mind.

Also taking on a varsity soccer head coaching role for the first time, Rantoul’s head man is first just hoping enough players will consistently show up for practices.

Two hours prior to Dinkins’ crew running its final sprints, Hartranft is putting his first-hand touches on the Eagles’ team. With only eight players at practice, Hartranft and assistant coach Mari Mermelstein each have to play during 2-on-2, 2-on-1 and 3-on-1 attacking drills.

Hartranft enjoys that part of the game, saying one of his favorite aspects of coaching is being able to play with the guys. But he admits there has been some nervousness that a full varsity team with a respectable amount of potential substitutes/bench players will not come to fruition.

“I was definitely nervous (last) Tuesday night before the Wednesday practice because of all the physical things that had gone down I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Hartranft, referring to several Rantoul players having not yet gone through physicals to be eligible to practice. “Since then, I’ve gotten over it, and I’ve realized it is what it is. If guys don’t want to come and want to find excuses, I can’t really do anything about it.

“I racked my brain all night about it and couldn’t sleep over that issue, but I’ve come to the realization you can’t do anything about it. It’s out of my control. I’m going to coach the guys that come and focus on them, and hopefully we can get enough (numbers). The only thing I’m really nervous about is not enough guys come out, and these guys get screwed over as a result. These guys are putting in a ton of work and might get screwed over by the guys who are lazy or don’t want to come in. That’s my only nervousness or worry at this point.”

Both Dinkins and Hartranft are in similar spots, yet still different — which is fitting, as each comes from differing soccer backgrounds.

Hartranft is a soccer lifer, having played since he was a child, following in his older brother’s footsteps. He played all throughout high school, but his career came to a close after trying out for the University of Illinois’ unofficial club soccer team and not making it, though he did play intramurals.

Dinkins, however, grew up a football player. He played for nine years in Wilmington before too many concussions forced him out of the game. He played his sophomore year, but a torn MCL five minutes into his junior season derailed some of his varsity goals. But Dinkins would eventually recover and play two seasons of soccer at Kankakee Community College before returning as an assistant in Wilmington. Upon earning his degree at Eastern Illinois University, Dinkins found his way to the Fisher/GCMS soccer team as an assistant the past two years.

“I feel very fortunate being part of the program and having prior knowledge going into the season, knowing who’s gone out in the past and knowing what they can do,” Dinkins said. “And being a teacher at one of the schools (GCMS) is a huge advantage because I know the kids. This is the biggest team we’ve had in I don’t know how long. We’re going to have about 35 kids, enough to field a varsity and JV team.”

He takes over for Horsch, who helmed the team the past two season, two of the most successful in program history.

“Levi was very personable. The kids liked playing for him. He was really liked, and all the kids liked Levi,” Dinkins said. “He’s a great guy, and I don’t think there are many people that will have a bad word to say about him. And I don’t think I’ve heard him say a bad word about anybody, ever. He’s a great guy in general, and that’s one thing that makes it hard to follow.

“My biggest thing as a coach, not just soccer but any sport I coach, is letting the kids play with confidence and without fear of making a mistake. That’s one of my biggest philosophies. A kid’s going to go out there and give it everything they have, and if they make a bad pass, they make a bad pass. That’s part of the game. As long as they’re trying and giving everything they have, I think that’s my biggest philosophy when it comes to any sport.”

Horsch, who will still be helping out with a few activities in the program, came to Dinkins in the offseason and told him that he would be stepping down. When he did so, he put in a good word for Dinkins to boost his potential to become the next head coach.

“I don’t know if I’m nervous. I was ready for a head coaching position because I’ve been an assistant for so long. I’m excited about it,” Dinkins said. “I love this group of kids we have. We have an awesome group of kids, and I’m hoping they’re willing to buy into what we want to do. I think we’re on the right track to that. I’m very excited about it. Just with all the sports I’m involved with every single year, this is one I was super excited about when it opened up.”

For Hartranft, who is in his 12th year teaching in Rantoul, this is not his first venture into varsity coaching.

He served as the Eagles’ varsity girls tennis head coach until the program was eliminated prior to last fall. Rantoul did not have a soccer program when he first began coaching tennis, and by the time the time formed, he was too busy with the tennis team that he was unable to break into soccer. But about the same time the Eagles’ tennis program was broken up, former Rantoul soccer head coach Tim Robinson resigned, allowing Michael Masters to take over the program and bring Hartranft with him.

With Masters now moving onto another position after just one year, Hartranft believes he has big shoes to fill.

“(Masters) was a natural-born leader, essentially. He was great at talking the guys up,” Hartranft said. “We had a streak of matches where we were just losing, losing, losing, and he just kept their heads up the entire time. That’s the big thing I want to repeat — not saying we’re going to lose all the time. But trying to be the leader he was, because he was great. He was really great at that.

“I always viewed it as that — he was a great leader, and I was great at the technical side. Now, I’ve got to do both. … That’s a tough thing to do. That’s what I’m going to really try and work on is being a leader that he was and keeping the guys positive and focused.”

Hartranft doesn’t believe there is much different in terms of coaching either the tennis or soccer teams.

“Coaching’s coaching, I think. So I don’t see any major difference,” Hartranft said. “The conditioning (would be the biggest difference). We didn’t really do any conditioning at all (in tennis). That’s all I can think of. There aren’t a whole of differences. A lot of it is organization. I did head coaching, then I stepped back to assistant and now back to head. With head coaching, there are a lot more organizational stuff — paperwork and stuff like that — but I had to do that stuff for both teams. There are matches all the time.”

Hartranft’s biggest challenge, now, is to establish a year-round soccer program. Last year, Masters and Hartranft put their foot in the water of getting players involved in indoor soccer in the winter and club soccer in the spring, but the idea never gained much traction.

With the expensiveness of Soccer Planet in Urbana in the winter and the Illini Soccer Club in the spring, the opportunities for non-summer and fall soccer to take off are slim.

To become a top-tier program such as Urbana or Bloomington Cornerstone, Hartranft said, soccer needs to be played in all four seasons.

“That’s what we need, and I just don’t know how to do the last two — winter and spring. It’s not just time and commitment. It’s also expensive, and I don’t know how to overcome that,” Hartranft said. “I was hoping if I could get guys committed over summer, they’d like it enough to where it’d convince them enough to put forth the effort (in winter and spring). Even with fundraisers, it’s like $1,000 per kid, which is so much.

Establishing a middle school team would also go a long way in creating a thriving program, but that’s another challenge that is easier said than done.

“There are a lot of obstacles to us building a program that I don’t necessarily know how to overcome,” Hartranft said. “But I’m doing my part. I’m doing summer stuff. I’m constantly texting the guys and asking what’s going on. Past that, it’s out of my control.”

Whether or not Hartranft is able to turn the Eagles’ program into a bustling one that embraces a year-round approach remains to be seen. Either way, he is happy to be back in the game.

“It’s just something I’ve always loved,” Hartranft said. “And it came back to me, which I’m really happy about because I love soccer.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.