Embracing the pressure: Bunnies set dreams, goals high for 2018

FISHER — Things were different this summer.

More focus. More conditioning. More fun.

That’s a big reason the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team is well ahead of where it was at this point last season.

That’s the observation from two of its core players, Caleb Bleich and Ethan Kasper, who helped lead the Bunnies during a heavy workload in the summer, which included 12 games played in July.

“I feel we’re ahead of where we were at this point last year, but we’ve still got work to do to get to where we were at the end of the season last year,” Bleich said. “We’re just more ready this year. This year we’ve really been encouraging each other, and when we get tired, we just try to push each other.”

The Bunnies took things more seriously than they ever have this summer, Bleich says. And Kasper believes where the team is right now is where it was three or four weeks into last season, including games — the Bunnies sat at 5-1-2 approximately a month into the 2017 campaign.

“I feel like our chemistry really built up,” Kasper said. “Going into last season, that was kind of a rough spot. We weren’t really working well together. But since we’ve been doing a lot of moving around and working with different groups of people, we’re getting a lot of chemistry on the team. Everyone on the team has chemistry, so it’s a big help going into the season.

“I find it easier when I have teammates encouraging me. It’s one thing when you’re encouraging yourself, but it’s another when other people are noticing it. By noticing others, it’s helping them build up their confidence, build up their touch and build up their speed. It’s just really helping them all around to be better players.”

Everyone on the team, including first-year head coach Robbie Dinkins, would agree it’s great the Bunnies are already as far along as they are in this moment. But in the end, it doesn’t truly matter. They still need to step up in order to see the same success as last season.

Fortunately, there is a core group of playmakers (Bleich, Kasper, Graham Voelker, Tyler Ricks, Tyler Freehill, to name a few) ready to lead the charge, though there are three key players who need to somehow be replaced — Alec Johnson, Jeremy Steidinger, Nate Schutte. Johnson was one of the area’s top goal scorers, Steidinger was one of the best defenders in central Illinois, and Schutte was dubbed “one of the best wingbacks in the area” by Dinkins. Certainly big shoes to fill.

“We’re not where we were at the end of the year last year,” Dinkins said, “but hopefully with the work we’ve put in, we can gel with all the new players that are going to have to step up.

“Every team is different year-to-year. We’re not the same team we were last year, and we’re hoping to build to be better than the team we were last year. And like I told them, we’re not there yet. We’re not to that point where we’re where we were at the end of last year. We’re looking to be better than we were, and that’s a personal goal for me working with this team.”

The Bunnies are embracing the pressure of higher expectations, setting lofty goals themselves, including winning 15 games and getting over the hump of Bloomington Cornerstone, a team that has ended Fisher/GCMS’ last two seasons in the regional semifinals.

The ascension of the team-wide goals has shown how far the program has come, even from just a couple years ago.

“I think we can be better than last year, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work. And everyone’s going to have to buy in and commit and just do it. Even if it seems like it’s out of reach, we’ve just got to keep going, and we can get it,” Bleich said. “I enjoy (the pressure) because I remember my freshman and sophomore years, we had some guys that would just say, ‘Man, we’re just going to lose this game. What’s the point?’ Or, ‘What’s the point of this season? We’re not going to do that good.’ It was kind of like, ‘Why are we even here then?’ This year, it’s just more like, ‘We want to win. We’re going to beat this team.’ There’s no doubt now.”

It's an across-the-board approach to the new season, with players not satisfied for mediocre, and no one wanting to take the path of least resistance.

“Challenges motivate me. If there’s not a challenge, I don’t want to play,” Kasper said. “I hate getting those easy games. That’s why we got a really stud team coming to Gibson to face us in our game there (Iroquois West). That’s why we’re really looking forward to this season, because we’re facing some really tough teams that we may have lost to in the past — (St. Joseph-Ogden) and Cornerstone being a couple of them. But there’s that challenge of, ‘I know we can beat them, so let’s just do it.’”

If it hadn’t been for the success of last year and the relentless work put in this summer, things would almost certainly be different. The 12 games the Bunnies played last month, a three-hour practice Friday and extra work in the weight room have all been difference makers — and it’s something the players love doing.

“For a very inexperienced team, that time is very valuable. These kids were there. (This summer) we had 25-plus at every practice and every game we needed them,” Dinkins said. “Putting in the work beforehand I think is what’s going to get us (to meet our goals) so we’re not behind some other teams that are going all summer long. Throughout the season, it comes down to putting in the extra work. … They want to be here and be practicing with each other. You can tell the chemistry is great just because of the leadership we have with the seniors and the other upperclassmen.”

Individual goals abound as well for the Bunnies, with Bleich continuing to rise on the program’s career goals and assists lists. And he hopes to improve his recruiting profile for colleges such as McKendree University and Millikin University, which have each shown interest (though Millikin’s main interest in Bleich is for track and field).

“The career goals one seems out of reach, or at least really tough. I’m not really worried about that. The assists one seems close. But I just think if I don’t focus on that and just go out and play, it could happen,” Bleich said. “Obviously, I want the (college) coaches to notice me, but I also don’t want to be a ball hog. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get the win. If I have a shot, I’m going to take it. But if someone else has a better shot, I’ll pass it.”

And Kasper once again attended a goalkeeper’s camp this summer to improve in the net. After heading to Camp Shutout in Wisconsin last summer, the junior went to Big Cat Goalkeeping at Lake Forest College, a camp headed by Neil Thompson whom Kasper labeled as a passionate, energetic presence.

“I really liked this one. It helped us hone in and focus on our technicalities and working on our touch,” Kasper said. “You’ve got to be a good goalkeeper, but you’ve also got to be good on the ball. Becoming a better (all-around) soccer player is what we focused on. They really built us as all-around players and built confidence and understanding of the game. They didn’t really focus just on being on the pitch. They focused on knowing what we were actually doing. It’s better to watch a video on how to do the drill rather than just going out and doing the drill because then you’ll see how it’s actually useful.”

It has been a steady rise for Bunnies soccer the past two years, but the 2018 season could very well prove to be an even bigger breakthrough. And the excitement surrounding the program is noticeable.

“When you only lose five games in a year and seven the year before that, kids start to notice that,” Dinkins said. “They notice we’re having a good time out here. Levi did a great job over the last six years, building it from a team that barely won any games to winning as many as they did over the last two. He did a great job with the program before I got here, so I’m very fortunate that it is where it is now.”

