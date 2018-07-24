Rockets ascending: Community-funded track organization puts eyes on area athletes

Robert Buford and Tanaya Young (left) are two of the Rantoul Township High School athletes who have been thriving for the Rantoul Rockets, a summer track and field team coached by RTHS grad George Washington.

RANTOUL — When George Washington, Sam Hall, Calvin Opgenorth and Shelly Warner set out three years ago to create a summer track and field team in Rantoul, they had one main goal.

“Our ultimate goal, really the whole reason this team was made, was to have a summer sport that was completely paid for by the community,” said Washington, the team’s head coach. “That was our vision when we first made this team, to have so many sponsors to where families that couldn’t afford it wouldn’t have to worry about (paying).”

The Rantoul Rockets, an Amateur Athletic Union team that features athletes ages 8-19, are in their third year of existence and second year officially being registered with the secretary of state as a not-for-profit organization. And community funds and backing for the group have increased this summer.

Washington, a 2015 Rantoul Township High School graduate who was a state runner-up in the long jump that same year and who placed third in state as a junior, estimated a little more than $4,500 was raised to support the program by parents, Washington and some of his friends, residents of Rantoul and Gifford and sponsors such as Duden and Silver, Chief/Bauer, TK’s CheeseSteaks, First Bank & Trust, Mid-Illinois Concrete & Excavation and Strength to Live, among others.

And when the team set a goal of raising $800 to attend the Junior Olympics meet from July 29-Aug. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa, the community came together and raised $1,000 in seven hours.

“A lot of people noticed us that day. A lot of people told me they didn’t even know it was a thing, and they want to sign up next year,” Washington said. “We’re going to have to start up super early. As soon as the season ends (Aug. 4), sign-ups will start because I want it to be a real big team. We started off with four athletes, and last year in our first official year we had six kids make it to the Junior Olympics. This year, we had 10 qualify, so it’s progress.

“The community’s really starting to back it, so hopefully next year it’ll be totally community (funded), and the kids won’t have to worry about anything but transportation. It’s a great thing because, in all honesty, our community doesn’t come together that much unless somebody passes away or something. To see that they came together for the kids is a good thing. Hopefully, this will help other teams to reach out in the community, and the community will help them as well.”

Washington also hopes the way surrounding communities support their athletic teams will be a bit of inspiration to motivate people to support Rantoul teams like the Rockets.

“Other communities, like Mahomet, they support everything. When Gibson City won the state championship in football, their community supported every single thing they did,” Washington said. “Our community needs to be like that, too, so that the kids can evolve and feel like they have a purpose when they play instead of just going out there and not having as much support like some of these other teams.”

It’s not just the continuing growth of community support for the Rockets that has impressed Washington, though. The team itself has also started to ascend and show improvement across the board.

Aside from just the excitement of competing at nationals next week in Des Moines, several RTHS athletes have shined this summer.

Lovenya Perry, who went to state in the 400-meter dash and holds the school record at RTHS, broke a minute in the race for the first time this summer, running a 59.6 at the Rockets’ last meet three weeks ago.

Myejoi Williams, who finished fourth in the state shot put last year, has been staying consistent and as of July 17 is ranked fifth going into nationals.

Tanaya Young, who is ranked 12th in the long jump, has been jumping at lengths of 17 feet this summer after going to state last spring.

Robert Buford, who will be a freshman at RTHS, leaped to 21 feet, 6 inches this summer in the long jump, which Washington said is the longest Rantoul has seen in a long time. Last year, Buford secured a fourth-place finish at state for Rantoul Eater all by himself, scoring 20 total points.

Additionally, Washington discussed Malachi Kesslers, whom he said has improved mentally and physically as an athlete and Cabbott Craft, an eighth-grader at St. Malachy who at a recent meet jumped 17 feet, 2 inches for a personal record.

Overall, there are 15 athletes who run for the Rockets, with 10 who travel to the meets. The group doubles as a summer camp, so the five who do not travel simply train with the team.

And for all 15 of those athletes, it’s not necessarily the product on the track and in the field events that Washington enjoys the most. Mental toughness has also stuck out.

“Their will power to know they can do the things we do,” Washington said of what has impressed him the most about his team. “Our practices aren’t easy. They’re extremely hard. I know adults out there who wouldn’t want to practice with us. I’ve asked them to practice with us, and they didn’t want to because (the practices are so hard). We practice so hard because once Tanaya gets on that last stretch at a 400, for example, she’s got to run her guts out. And while she’s running her guts out, she’ll realize, ‘I’ve practiced harder than what this last 100 is going to be. I’ve been through this already. I’ve done this already.’ Her will power is going to push her even more, and that’s why I feel like she’s going to keep going down. That 59 came, and that 58 and 57 are going to come. That’s just one example, but practices are extremely hard.”

The Rockets this summer have traveled to Indianapolis twice and had a meet in Rockford with the final one coming next week. And next year, nationals will be held in North Carolina, which further allows the athletes to travel and be seen and compete on different tracks they otherwise wouldn’t be able to compete on.

“I feel like our kids in Rantoul don’t really get looked at by colleges, so this is a good way to travel and get seen by other coaches because there are a lot of great athletes around here who have Division I potential, but they never get seen by anyone,” Washington said. “It’d be great if the community could make it easier on them to be seen, travel and compete and show their skills.

“The friendships that we’ve all got (is something I love as a coach). The connection we’ve all got, and we can talk to each other about anything. One of our athletes, who’s had an attitude problem, opened up and said, ‘I need to get my mind right mentally and not get upset with things.’ So I like how we can all be open with each other and talk about anything.”

Washington doesn’t want the success the program has had to level off in 2018, however. He hopes to continue building sponsorships and numbers, saying he hopes to see 25-30 kids on the team next year (the team will consist of 4-19-year-olds in 2019) and raise enough money for six track meets instead of four. He also hopes the entire program will be 100 percent community funded next summer.

“That’s a goal. You’ve got to have a goal, and that’s (our goal) is to have everything funded for the kids because it’s a not-for-profit,” Washington said. “I don’t get paid for it. We’re doing it for fun and to get these kids to college, and money should be the least of their worries. … I’m pretty sure next year is probably going to be the best year so far.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.