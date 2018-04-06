Stalter finishes as three-time all-stater, will continue track career at Murray State

FISHER — She will soon trade in her black and orange for blue and gold.

Alayna Stalter, who has placed in the 100-meter hurdles during the last three years at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A State Track championships as a Fisher Bunnie, will be a member of the Murray State University track team next spring.

"I am really excited to start a new challenge and a new chapter in my life," Stalter said. "I am really looking forward to having a larger team as well as having teammates push me every single day in practices and meets."

Stalter started hurdling in sixth grade and by seventh grade, she was competing at the Illinois Elementary School Association State championships. In high school she advanced to the finals three of her four years and was in the top four every year.

"I always dreamed about winning state titles, national titles and going to the Olympics," Stalter said. "As I got older, I realized it was more about running my best race that I could on that day. Now, that is what I concentrate on, always doing my best."

The Bunnie senior finished her prep career two weeks ago by taking fourth in the IHSA Class 1A Finals in the 100-meter high hurdles. It would be the third year in a row she finished in the top four. She dashed to the finish line in 15.42 seconds.

The previous two years, she would break :15.00 and finish third both times. In 2017, she finished in :14.80, while running a .14.83 in the 2016 finals.

"The sophomore race for me was the most memorable race of my career," Stalter said. "It sticks out in my mind because it was the first time I broke 15 seconds, and I medaled. That made it very rewarding. I was racing not only the best hurdlers in the state, but some quality people."

By medaling for a third time, the Murray State bound hurdler becomes just the fifth person in Fisher history to earn three or more medals. The latest athlete to achieve the distinction, Kristen Paris, also became a track runner in the Ohio Valley Conference. She ran for Eastern Illinois University. Stalter became the first athlete to earn three medals in one event for Fisher.

After starting to hurdle in the sixth grade, Stalter got some special instruction just one year later from a former University of Illinois track athlete.

"During this time, I learned the proper hurdle form and technique," Stalter said. "I got serious about track. I joined my first track club and made my first United States of America Track and Field Junior Olympic Games. Eighth grade, I came back with more experience and qualified in four events."

Not only did she qualify for four events at the IESA State Championships in the 100-meter hurdles. At Fisher, she made it to state in the hurdles, but she barely missed qualifying for the long jump and triple jump. She finished third in the sectional in both events. She posted her personal bests in both jumps just one week earlier.

"Had I jumped those distances at sectional, I would have made it to state in those events also," said the senior. "I like the triple jump a little bit more than the long jump."

Stalter will be studying animal sciences/pre-vet at Murray State. At practice, she typically worked out on her own, warming up, hurdle drills, doing the hurdle workouts and cooling down. She would pick a couple of days a week to work on long and triple jump. She was the only hurdler on the Fisher team.

"I am going to miss Alayna's drive and determination next year," Fisher coach KaWanna Brooks said. "She truly wanted to be a great athlete, and it showed not only through her training, but her leadership as well. Her sense of humor and willing to work hard on and off the track will definitely be missed. She was supportive of her teammates and opponents especially the ones who are her closest friends."

sports@rantoulpress.com