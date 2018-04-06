Sprandel finds new athletic, academic home

RANTOUL — Eight years ago, Seth Sprandel started his football career at Rantoul as a member of the Falcons.

That career, that not only encompassed the Rantoul Township High School Eagles, but the Rantoul Falcons as well.

"I just enjoy playing football," said Sprandel, who also wrestled for for four years for the Eagles. "I have fun when playing."

Fortunately, he does not have to stop playing. While he can't play in Rantoul any longer, he will be suiting up for the Aurora University Spartans.

"I started to believe I could play college football when I got a text from a college coach," Sprandel said. "Of course, I responded that I would love to play since I enjoy the sport and hold it very dear to my heart. I love football because of the team aspect. You work together to make it happen, and I love that."

However, while he loved the team aspect, Sprandel showed that he can succeed in a sport that is highly individualized as well. In his four years at RTHS, he would transition to wrestling. In his final two years, he wrestled at 195 pounds, 220 pounds and heavyweight. In his final year, wrestling at 220 pounds and heavyweight, he won more than 20 matches.

"Central College in Iowa showed interest in me as a wrestler," Sprandel said. "I visited and loved their campus, but I was being recruited with a group of wrestlers and not just individually. Everyone at Aurora is top notch. The staff, coaches, students and professors were so nice. The campus is small, and it is one of the cheaper private institutions in Illinois."

For the Spartans, Sprandel, who was a long snapper and offensive lineman for the Eagles, will be playing for Coach Richard Ponx, who played at Elmhurst College in the 1980's. Ponx, who had a stints at North Central College and Ohio Northern University as an assistant coach, took over as the Aurora head coach in December 2013. In 2017, the Spartans were 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. In 2016, they were 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the NACC. They posted losing seasons in his first two years.

"Seth will have a chance to compete for our freshman team immediately," Ponx said. "He is one of two centers we are bringing in. We are looking forward to having him on this team. He is a very well-rounded athlete with many interests."

As a long snapper, Sprandel was RTHS’ go-to man on extra points and field goals. He subbed in on various positions on the offensive line.

"Center is my favorite position on the football field," Sprandel said. "I am looking forward to just concentrating on that. I love being in control of the game at that moment and being one of the leaders on the offensive line."

The Spartans will open the varsity season by playing St. Norbert College at 1 p.m. September 1. The game will be on the road. They will play their home opener at 1 p.m. September 8. The contest against Elmhurst will be played at the Spartan Athletic Complex. On the freshman level, the Spartans are scheduled to play six games.

Academically, Sprandel will major in engineering. The 2018 graduate of Rantoul has not decided weather he will major in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering.

"I am looking forward to college because it is one step closer to adulthood," Sprandel said. "When I get to Aurora, I just want to start off on the right foot in every aspect of college life. I want to study, make new friends, play football and have fun in general in a new environment."

Away from the football field, Sprandel was active in the arts at RTHS as he both acted and played in the jazz band.

sports@rantoulpress.com