Kinnett to continue track career at Vincennes University

RANTOUL — The best way to describe Garet Kinnett is well-rounded.

On the track, in athletics and in life.

While it was evident in high school track as the senior could score points in any event from the 300-meter hurdles to the 800-meter run, it will become even more evident in college track at Vincennes University as he transitions to become a decathlete for the school.

In athletics in general, Kinnett was not only a state qualifier in track and field at Rantoul Township High School, but he was also a prolific baseball and soccer player. While baseball and track would keep any athlete busy in the spring months, he was also a wrestler and basketball player in the winter.

"Of all those sports, I probably enjoyed soccer the most," Kinnett said. “It has been the most amazing sport I have encountered. Something about the soccer atmosphere really made me enjoy it the most. I chose to continue my track and field career in college because I have put a lot of time and sweat in this sport throughout the years. It is the sport that I have excelled in the most during high school."

Kinnett advanced to the IHSA State Finals for three of his four high school years and also competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Championships during the summer months. At the high school level, he advanced to state individually in the 110-meter high hurdles as well as a member of the 1,600-meter relay.

He was on the 1,600-meter relay for three consecutive years and was instrumental in the Eagles achieving a top-nine finish, signifying all-state status, the last two years.

"During my freshman year, I was not producing the times I would have liked," Kinnett said. "But then something hit me, and I started running much better. I have so many great track memories, but nothing tops my junior year and crossing the finish line in the 1,600-meter relay. When I crossed, I knew we were getting a medal. Nothing can top that."

When Vincennes came calling, they saw not only a prolific athlete overall. They also saw one of the most prolific athletes on the track, able to compete in both hurdle races and events like the 400-meter and the 800-meter. In the field, Kinnett had competed in some jumping events, most regularly the high jump. In short, the Vincennes coaching staff saw a decathlete.

The decathlon, which covers 10 events, is not available at the high school level. The decathlon is scored on a points system in college and consists of three jumping events (long jump, high jump, pole vault), three throwing events (shot put, discus throw, javelin throw) and four running events (100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 110-meter high hurdles, 1,500-meter run).

On the first day of a decathlon competition, an athlete competes in the 100-meter, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400-meter. They have the 110-meter highs, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500-meter on the second day.

"We are going to miss Garet's versatility and competitiveness," Rantoul coach Mitch Wilson said. "He has shown that he can do almost any event in track and field, and that is why he is made for the decathlon."

Academically, Kinnett plans on pursuing a degree in welding technologies at the Vincennes, which is a two-year school. After that, he plans on looking for a four-year school to not only continue the academic career, but hopefully the athletic career as well.

"I know life can throw you a curveball, but I hope I can continue to run track at a four-year school," Kinnett said. “I chose Vincennes because of the total package. I chose because of the athletics, but the welding technologies program really was impressive."

