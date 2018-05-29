Making a mark: Harper finishes fifth in state in 400-meter dash; Eagles’ 1,600-meter relay medals for second consecutive year

CHARLESTON — Upgrade the medal count by one.

The medal count for the Rantoul boys track and field team at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state finals is five for 2018, one more than 2017, when it picked up four in the 1,600-meter relay.

But Jerry Harper, who was a member of the relay both in 2017 and 2018, made sure to bring home a medal in the 400-meter dash as well.

Harper, who twice broke the 50-second barrier at the state finals, once in the prelims and once in the finals, finished fifth overall. He finished one lap around the Eastern Illinois University Blue Oval in 49.78 seconds. He was the lone underclassmen in the top five and one of only two in the entire race. Dolton Thornridge junior Davon Bolden took seventh in :50.28.

“With about 120 meters left in the race, the hamstring in my left leg was really hurting,” Harper said. “It felt like my leg was going to tear apart. I was pretty happy with fifth place. They had us standing at the starting line for a long time before we got set. It was nerve-racking, because all eyes were on us. It made me a bit nervous.”

The rest of the athletes in the race were seniors. Geneseo senior Nick Swartzendruber took first in :48.49. One other athlete broke :49.0, but the rest were over :49.0.

“After seeing what Jerry can do in the 400-meter this year, I think the sky is the limit for him,” Rantoul coach Mitch Wilson said. “I think he can win the state title, and he wants to get the varsity school record (now owned by Ray Estes). Both of those are not unattainable goals. A healthy Jerry can do just about anything in that race.”

Harper entered the finals with the fourth-fastest time from the prelims and entered the race in lane seven. But the fourth-fastest time in the finals was a big upgrade from where he entered the prelims. He entered the prelims with the 15th-fastest time but would finish with a time of :49.40 in the prelims.

His time, which is now the freshman/sophomore school record at Rantoul Township High School, was only topped by the three heat winners.

“I came in as the underdog and felt like an underdog,” said the sophomore sprinter. “All I did was go out there and run.”

After collecting his fifth-place medal on an extremely hot day in Charleston, the sophomore returned to help the 1,600-meter relay team collect their second set of all-state medals in as many years.

Not only was Harper back, but so was Garet Kinnett. The pair helped Rantoul collect their first relay medals since the 1990’s. While they got seventh one year ago, teaming with senior Raul Castillo and junior Jared Motley, this year they teamed with Kayon Cunningham and Elijah Hall, a pair of juniors to take eighth.

“It was an extremely long. hot day,” said Wilson, who noted the temperature was about 90 degrees when the relay was being run. “We were worn out by then. We had some breaks go our way in prelims. To earn all-state in that race for the second year in a row is pretty exciting.”

The team finished in 3:35.43, which was almost eight seconds slower than their time a day earlier, when three athletes were fresh, it was much cooler and Harper was still riding the high of his finish in the preliminary 400-meter. They entered the relay as the 15th-fastest team from the sectional.

“Those ranking numbers mean nothing when the gun fires,” said Kinnett, who was on the 1,600-meter relay for the third consecutive year. “We really pushed, all of us, and I was really proud of that.”

One day earlier, they broke the tape at 3:27.78. Not one of the four runners ran a split over :52.5 on Friday morning as Cunningham finished in :51.5, while Hall finished in :52.5, Harper finished in :50.4 and anchor leg Kinnett finished in :52.0.

“So much happened to make that relay come together this year,” Wilson said. “Elijah came on strong like Jared (Motley) did one year ago at the end of the season. Garet was our consistent guy on the relay. We are going to miss that work ethic. Garet has so many good things ahead of him in college. I am looking forward to seeing how he does at Vincennes.”

The preliminary time one day earlier would not have moved them up a spot as downstate Mascoutah finished the race in 3:27.03 to take eighth.

While the 400-meter relay team did not make the finals, they did run the fastest time of the year, finishing in :43.28. The team of Dillion Harper, Jasonta Thomas, Taveous Bell and Angelo Brown finished fourth in the third heat.

They barely missed the finals as they had the 11th-fastest prelim time. They take nine teams to the finals and those nine teams are guaranteed a medal.

“When we get to state it tends to motivate us to improve our standing,” Wilson said. “We are going to miss Taveous and Jasonta. Taveous was a strong runner on that relay for three years, and Jasonta was pushing hard at the end. The time and the fact that we were so close to making the finals will be another motivating factor for next year.”

