Brotherton’s walk-off rallies Bulldogs past Rantoul

MAHOMET — The game plan was executed well, and the final strategic decision of the game was sound. But it still wasn’t enough for the Rantoul softball team.

The Eagles fell 6-5 to the host Bulldogs in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal game last Wednesday when Kameryn Brotherton belted a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to win in walk-off fashion.

Rantoul coach Travis Flesner's decision to intentionally walk Bulldogs star Aubrie Shore — following a pitch-out and pickoff attempt at first base — during the seventh-inning at-bat just prior to Brotherton's was a sound one, but it did not pay off for the Eagles against their old Corn Belt rival.

"Aubrie had hit the ball super hard all game," Flesner said. "The fourth time through seeing Lindsay, she was going to make some adjustments. Lindsay makes great pitches, but that's just a great hitter, overall, so we gave it a shot with the pickoff attempt at first. We thought we had a legitimate shot at making that play and ending the game that way. Didn't work out, and I knew I was going to put her on after that.

"We picked our poison, and it didn't pay off."

Another effective strategy deployed by Flesner and the coaching staff was wearing Shore out in the pitcher’s circle. The Eagles had long at-bats all day, forcing Shore to throw many pitches.

“(That strategy) paid off very well, and, other than the outcome, I couldn’t be more pleased with how they executed the plan,” Flesner said. “They trusted the plan and did it and gave us a very competitive game.”

In one of the most pressure-packed situations of her softball career, Brotherton at first felt nervous.

But instead of feeling the weight of a 5-4 deficit against Rantoul, the M-S senior had a sense of calm as she stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded on the Bulldogs' home field.

Facing Eagles pitcher Lindsay Jordahl, the Bulldogs first baseman sent a fly ball over the head of center fielder Jenna Sanford on the first pitch she saw, plating the game-winning runs to give the third-seeded Bulldogs a victory in dramatic fashion.

"I was pretty nervous going up, but then I just thought of it as just any other at-bat — not a (potential) season-ending one," Brotherton said. "You can't let that get in your head because once that gets in your head, everything starts going faster and you get so much more nervous. I think by going up with the mindset that, 'This is just another at-bat' really helped in getting solid contact."

Helping Brotherton rip the walk-off hit was plenty familiar for Jordahl, whom Brotherton had caught for during two summers in travel ball.

"I've played with her and against her for so long," Brotherton said. "I know she's a really good pitcher with a lot of talent, and I just was waiting for that one pitch I knew I could turn on and just take it. I was just waiting for a good one. I knew everybody else had kind of been taking a strike (on the first pitch), so I don't know if she was trying to take advantage of that by throwing one down the middle.

"It was a good pitch. I just was lucky enough to get on it."

Jordahl, a senior, was effective all game for the fifth-seeded Eagles (15-19), who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and built it to 4-0 in the fourth.

“Lindsay was mixing them up and doing a really good job,” Flesner said. “But going four times through the lineup is tough to continue to fool batters. She’s gotten the job done for four years. Very sad to see her go but happy because she’s going to be a very successful person who’s going to give back to us somehow some way. She’s going to be successful in college and is just an overall phenomenal person. … You couldn’t ask for anyone to give more than what she gave. She gave 100 percent all the time and never gave in.”

The Bulldogs rallied with two outs in the sixth, however, as Brotherton powered an RBI single up the middle, and Ashley Campbell belted a huge opposite-field two-strike, two-RBI double to right-center.

Sanford sprinted home in the seventh on a wild pitch to give Rantoul a 5-3 lead, but an Eagles error and a single led to Layne Acree's one-out RBI single to spark the Bulldogs’ rally.

In the first inning, Rantoul’s Lexi Sherrick stole third base and then sprinted home when the Bulldogs’ throw to the bag went past the third baseman and shortstop into left field. In the fourth, Jada Mosley and Bella Shields each scored before Madyson Walton’s RBI single up the middle plated another run for the 4-0 lead.

“We said halfway through the season that we were underachieving, and the girls knew it,” Flesner said. “But our practices have been great. We’ve been competitive against teams that are ranked in the state. I told them it’s win or go home, but the pressure’s off because the pressure was on us halfway through the season when we weren’t performing … That was when the pressure was on, so today I said, ‘The pressure’s off. Go out and enjoy every moment of the game, and they did. … They took advantage of some pitches they could hit. The girls were going opposite field, which is what we worked on all season long. I’m super proud of them. We had girls step up and make big plays. Sometimes, it’s just not your day.

“In the middle of the season, they could have thrown in the towel, but they didn’t. Practices were hard. Working outside in the sun and working on fundamentals weren’t fun, but I love this team and wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

