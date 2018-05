Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grader Angelle Wrobel won the state championship in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:27.92 on Friday.

In the 800-meter run, Wrobel placed third in state with a time of 2:32.99 on Saturday.

Gifford eighth-grader Luke Gordon placed fourth in state in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16:18.

sports@rantoulpress.com