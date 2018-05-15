Eagles compete at Mahomet-Seymour; readies for sectional

MAHOMET — The Spartan Invitational a few weeks ago was for Rantoul athletes to try different events.

At Saturday’s Mahomet Seymour Invitational, the Eagles had a chance to see where they stood a mere five days before their most important meet of the year, the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Sectional, which will be hosted by Rantoul.

"I wish I could verbalize how pleased we are to host the sectional at Bill Walsh Field," Eagles coach Mitch Wilson said. "It is an exciting way for some guys to end their season, and it should be a motivating factor in some of our guys getting to state. It will be a friendly, home crowd, and that should help fire some athletes up."

In both cases, it is fair to say that Wilson liked what he saw.

"The Mahomet-Seymour Invitational gave us one more opportunity to not only see where we stood, but also to lower our seed times," Wilson said. "I was impressed with the effort that we gave in trying to get their times lower than at any other time in the season. They really went after it."

The Eagles left the competitive meet with a second-place finish in one relay and four individual third-place finishes.

In the 1,600-meter relay, Garet Kinnett and Jerry Harper, who ran the third and fourth leg, respectively, joined forces with Taveous Bell and Kayon Cunningham to run 3 minutes, 32.04 seconds to take second. Kinnett and Harper were two parts of the relay that finished seventh in the state one year ago. Bell and Cunningham were alternates on that relay.

"I see some spots in that relay that we can drop some time," Wilson said of the 1,600-meter relay. "We had some success last year with some last-minute tweaks, and that could happen again."

The foursome only lost to the Eureka squad, who ran an eye-popping 3:26.83. Eureka will be competing in Class 2A.

Harper would also be one of the individuals to pick up a third-place finish. The sophomore ran in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:02.19. Jasonta Thomas, Donell Robertson and Angelo Brown were also third in their respective events.

In the field, Angelo Brown would leap 19 feet, 6.25 inches in the long jump. Brown, Bell and Cunningham were also three members of the 800-meter relay. The three, along with Dillion Harper, dashed to the finish line in 1:32.50, which was good for third place.

The 400-meter relay team of Dillion Harper, Treven Lewis, Bell and Brown were sixth in :44.97. In the 3,200-meter relay, the Eagles utilized the talents of Kinnett, Jacob Swiney, Ivan Diaz and Raj Patel to finish in 9:47.60. They were eighth overall.

Arguably, Robertson had the best day individually. The versatile athlete was third in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in :15.83. Showing that he was equally adept at placing in the field, he finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 44-10.5. Robertson was also 11th in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in :43.98.

Thomas took third in the 100-meter dash (:11.56) and eighth in the triple jump (37-5.75).

The Eagles had many other top-15 finishes at Mahomet-Seymour. Those finishes are as follows:

Noah Ketteman (seventh, 200-meter dash, :24.21), Jonathan Gossett (eighth, 3,200-meter run, 10:54.36), Jamiah Foster (ninth, 400-meter dash, :55.75), Elijah Hall (ninth, 1,600-meter run, 4:44.78), Latavius Winston (11th, high jump, 5-7), Nathan Lord (11th, discus, 106-8) and Bobby Curtis (12th, 200-meter dash, :25.08).

