Williams and Wilson finish 1-2 in IPC shot put

ST. JOSEPH — When the Illini Prairie Conference Meet started at St. Joseph Ogden last week, chances are everyone knew that the eventual shot put winner would be Rantoul sophomore Mye'Joi Williams.

What would be a little tougher to predict was that Williams would have the intense backup that she did in the form of Kaylie Wilson. The senior shot putter threw 32 feet, 8.50 inches to take second. Williams won the competition with a throw of 40-10.75. Monticello sophomore Chloe Clark picked up third place with a toss of 31-4.5.

"I was ecstatic to throw over 32 feet," said Wilson, who set a personal best by over 18 inches. "In warm-up, I felt confident that this was going to be a good day and I would throw my best ever. But not this far. I thought I would place, but I never expected to finish second."

Of their 65 points scored to take fourth, 18 came from the shot put. Monticello won the team title with 168 points.

"I am so proud of Kaylie," Rantoul coach Ben Hankes said. "She was not even supposed to score, and then she pops for this huge personal best. Great memory for the tail end of her career."

Williams was the only individual conference champion, but Tanaya Young, a Lady Eagle freshman, came close in two events taking second in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. The freshman was also third in the long jump and was a member of the 400-meter relay, which finished third as well.

In the 100-meter dash, Young was less than 1/10 of a second from earning the conference title. She finished in 12.69 seconds, while the winner, Monticello's Mattie Lieb, a sophomore, finished in :12.61. Young was also second to Lieb in the 200-meter dash, finishing in :26.96. Lieb clocked in at :26.11.

In the long jump, Young was only four inches from the runner-up spot and 6.5 inches from the winning distance of 17-1.5 jumped by IVC's Abby Camp, who won. Young finished with a leap of 16-7, while SJO freshman Atleigh Hamilton took second in 16-10.5.

Young, who led off the 400-meter relay, teamed with Lovenya Perry, America Anderson and JazMeon McClyde to finish third in :51.30. Monticello won in :50.90.

Perry would also take second in the 400-meter run and will return next year as the top returner in the event. Perry finished the one-lap race in 1:00.51. Pontiac senior Sarah Christopher won in 1:00.18.

The freshman would team with Remi Chipman, Moca Baker and Montyiona Walker to complete her day in the 1,600-meter relay. The foursome finished in 4:24.92 to take fourth. Chipman, Baker, McClyde and Anderson comprised the 800-meter relay, which took third in 1:53.02.

Wilson and Peyton Huls also finished 10th in their respective events. Wilson threw 90-7, while Huls ran a 6:07.82 in the 1,600-meter run.

"The girls continue to perform tremendously," Hankes said. "Nearly everyone had their best performance of the year."

