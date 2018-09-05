Rantoul places in top three in all relays at IPC meet; Harper breaks 55-year old record at Collinsville

ST. JOSEPH — It has been a good week for the Rantoul Eagles track team.

Maybe just the best week of the entire season.

They finished the week with three conference championships, two of which were relay conference titles. In addition, one of their stars, who has two years to go as an Eagle, erased a 55-year old freshman/sophomore record off the books.

At the Illini Prarie Conference Meet, the Eagles once again used first relay power. You could call that "sprint relay power" as well.

They were able to finish third or better in every single relay in the 10-team conference and would end up winning two of the relays.

Senior Taveous Bell was a part of three of the relays as the 800-meter relay team won in 1:32.63. They won by more than two seconds, as Illinois Valley Central finished in 1:35.23. Bell teamed with Dillion Harper, Angelo Brown and Kayon Cunningham to accomplish the gold and run their best time of the year.

"I was not shocked by the win," Bell said of the 800-meter relay. "It went well, even though our last exchange was off. It means a great deal to be mentioned with those powerhouse teams. We are starting to get the recognition we have worked so hard for."

In the final relay of the meet, the 1,600-meter relay, Bell led off and helped them run a 3:32.63. They did not win by more than two seconds, but they won by a second as St. Joseph-Ogden took second with a 3:33.65. Bell, Elijah Hall, Kayon Cunningham and Jerry Harper teamed to run the 1,600-meter relay.

"I felt like if we ran smart, we would win," Hall said. "I knew that we had a pretty strong relay team. It just came down to running smart."

Dillion Harper, Jasonta Thomas, Bell and Brown comprised the 400-meter relay. They finished second in :43.73, losing only to Tolono Unity, who finished in :43.67. The 3,200-meter relay took third in 8:36.66. Garet Kinnett, Cunningham, Jonathan Gossett and Hall were members of the 3,200-meter relay.

"We ran well and executed the plan that our coach laid out," Hall said. “The other teams just managed to edge us out."

Jerry Harper won Rantoul's only individual conference title, winning the 400-meter dash in :51.37. Stanford-Olympia's Grant Kessinger took second with a time of :52.92.

Brown dashed to a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, finishing in :11.26. Thomas also scored points in the 100-meter dash, finishing fifth in :11.45. Tolono Unity's Dawson Kaiser won the race in :11.18.

The Eagles also had two placers in the 200-meter dash, as Jerry Harper took fourth in :23.64. Dillion Harper took sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of :23.67.

The final points for the Eagles were scored by Brown and Bobby Curtis in the long jump and Brandon Lord in the shot put. Brown finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11.50 inches, while Curtis was eighth with a jump of 18-3. Lord recorded a shot put throw of 38-9, which was good for eighth.

Other top 10 finishes for Rantoul included: Brandon Lord (discus, ninth, 113-9), Thomas (triple jump, 10th, 38-6), Latavius Winston (high jump, 10th 5-7) and Nathan Lord (discus, 10th, 113-9).

The Eagles took seventh as a team with 68 points. Tolono Unity took first with 125 points.

"It would have been nice to see the team at full strength to see if we could have challenged for the conference title," Rantoul coach Mitch Wilson said. "It was very competitive, and we were grateful to have three conference champions."

At Collinsville

While the conference meet was about scoring points, the Eagles went to the Collinsville Invitational to experience some warmer weather and to check out what the Southern Illinois teams had to offer.

Jerry Harper dashed to a time of :50.33 in the 400-meter and thus ran the fastest Eagle time in that event ever posted by a freshman or sophomore at RTHS. His time, which was good for second place overall, bested the old mark of Paul Broussard, who ran the 400-meter dash, probably the 440-yard dash then, in :50.7. Broussard ran his effort in 1963. Jermarrion Stewart, a Collinsville runner, won the race in :50.15

"It was the right conditions and the right competition for Jerry," Wilson said. "He had been looking to break that f/s record all year."

Both Donell Robertson (110-meter hurdles) and Dillion Harper (200-meter dash) were in the top 10 at Collinsville as well. Robertson finished sixth in :15.88, while Dillion Harper took eighth in :23.74.

