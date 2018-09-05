‘Disappointed’ Trojans continue limping along

RANTOUL — A season filled with optimism prior to the first game of the year turned south in a hurry for the Armstrong-Potomac softball team.

And things got even worse last Tuesday, as the Trojans could not put much together in all three facets of the game — pitching, hitting, defense — in a 17-5 loss to Westville in a Vermillion Valley Conference game.

The defeat had coach Gary Duden noticeably frustrated in a game that began with the Trojans mowing the Tigers down 1-2-3 in a six-pitch first inning.

“Very disappointed. Beyond disappointed,” Duden said. “There’s a lot of talent in that dugout, and we’ve done everything we can to dig it out. Every button we push goes south. They’ve got to just dig in. We’ve had good moments and good games. We just held Salt Fork, the No. 1 team in the conference, the other day to 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. The No. 1 team in the conference, then we come out here and lay an egg.

“There’s just no consistency, and players are taking plays off in my mind. I think they relax. And we put a lot of pressure on them as coaches. Like I said, they’re varsity players. They need pressure. Right now, they’re just not performing under pressure.”

Two of the Trojans’ best players, Kayla Roe and Madi Gayheart, Duden said, might be starting to put a little too much pressure on themselves.

“I think our two horses, Roe and Gayheart, are pressing. They’re trying to do everything they can because they don’t want to see it go like this. They’re still playing very well. But when they press or when they’re down, the whole team’s down. That can’t happen, and I talked to them about that tonight. I told them they’re the leaders,” Duden said. “I put a lot of pressure on our pitchers. We’ve got three pitchers that are struggling right now finding the plate. And it seems like each time we do make a good pitch, they put it in play, and we make an error. That’s another thing we’ve got to improve, and we don’t have a lot of time to improve it.

“I’ve got four seniors that are about done with their softball career, unfortunately, and I hate to see it end like that because these kids are great kids. I love coaching them. But I just need them to step up. We can’t do it for them, and right now it feels like we have tried everything we can think of, and we just can’t get it to work.”

As the season winds down and the Trojans (3-17), who lost 24-1 to Georgetown-Ridge Farm last Wednesday; 32-0 to Salt Fork on Thursday and 10-4 to Oakwood on Friday, head into the postseason, Duden still has a goal in 2018.

“Get a win in the regional. Right now, we just need to finish the season and get a win in the regional and see what happens,” Duden said. “We’ve got the talent in that locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to put it on the field. And we’ve had signs of it and signs of it, but it’s like somebody flips a light switch and we give up eight or 10 runs or 12. We’re giving up 20 runs a game. That’s hard to do in softball. We’re just giving them up.

“I’m not giving up. That’s not me. And I told them that. If we have to make changes, we’ll make changes. And that’s the mentality they’ve got to have. And they know that I expect that. I’m not expecting them to play a perfect game by any means. Not going to happen at this level. But if we can’t field a groundball or catch a groundball or hit a ball, we’ve got trouble. They just need to relax and know that they are accountable for playing a solid varsity softball game.”

