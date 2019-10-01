Rantoul bringing back 5K

RANTOUL — Rantoul will be holding a 5K Run & Walk race at 5:45 p.m. and a 1K Kids Fun Run at 7 p.m. April 5, with the races beginning at Rantoul Township High School.

Race Day Registration for the 5K race begins at 4:30 p.m. at RTHS in front of the main gym doors, and registration for the 1K race, ages 4-10, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

Entry fee for the 5K race is $25 and $15 for the 1K kids’ race, but t-shirts for the race are not guaranteed after March 25. Prizes for the 5K race are awarded to seven age groups (male and female), and prizes for the 1K race are awarded to three age groups.

The races, which will take place rain or shine, will start on Congress Ave. in front of the RTHS football stadium.

Proceeds for the race will help fund RTHS track and field and Rantoul Rockets events.

For more information and for registration forms, visit the following link: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=130609

sports@rantoulpress.com