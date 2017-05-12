Local karate school members shine at tournament

Instructors and students from the Shinko-Ryu Martial Arts Center in Rantoul took part in the 2017 Midwest Open Tae Kwon Do Championship, Nov. 18-19, in Decatur, Ill.
In empty-hand forms, for the Kyu rank or color belt divisions, Alana Edwards placed second in 7-8-year old yellow belt forms, Alexis Martin placed first in 13-14-year old yellow belt forms and sixth for youth grand champion forms. Danielle Allen placed second in 15-16 yellow belt forms, Jennifer Luna placed fourth in 17-32 orange belt adult forms, and Joshua Ostrander placed second after a tie breaker in 13-14 green belt forms.
In the black belt divisions, Sensei Megan Swanson placed sixth in women’s 17-32 black belt forms. Sensei Mike Ostrander placed second in 40-and-up men’s black belt forms while Sensei Diana Ostrander placed first in 40-and-up women’s black belt forms, placing fifth for adult black belt grand champion. In sparring, Joshua Ostrander won the 13-14 green belt division.
In the weapons divisions, Joshua Ostrander won the 13-14 boys green belt division and placed third for youth grand champion weapons. Sensei Megan Swanson placed sixth in women’s 17-32 weapons, Sensei Diana Ostrander placed third in black belt 40-and-up weapons, while Sensei Mike Ostrander won the division and placed second in adult black belt grand champion weapons.
