One proposal has tennis courts being moved to former base

This parking lot, which at one time held tennis courts on the former Chanute Air Force Base, could be used for tennis courts once again to replace the existing courts at Wabash Park in Rantoul. That’s just one of the scenarios being considered by the Rantoul Park Board.

RANTOUL — Tennis is a sport of movement, and as such Rantoul’s tennis courts could be moving to another location.

That is just one of the ideas being studied by the Rantoul Park Board due to the condition of the current courts.

At one time there were nine courts in Wabash Park. That number was diminished by one-third when a skate park was established on the northern-most courts several years ago.

The remaining six courts have not been used extensively by the public in recent years — in part because of their condition.

Park Board President Gary Hardin said the courts sit lower than nearby J.W. Eater Junior High School, which might contribute to their cracking and need for frequent resurfacing. It appears the park board is no longer willing to continue to resurface the remaining courts.

“Our problem is we redo the tennis courts about every three-four years, and they crack,” Hardin said. “I think it’s a drainage problem coming off of (the Eater grounds). It’s expensive.”

The park board is considering several scenarios, including eliminating one section of the courts and converting them to parking, while switching the remaining courts to multi-sport use.

Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said RCS officials have been talking about the proposal. One problem, however, is that the RCS board meetings are held the same nights as park board meetings — the next meetings are Thursday night.

“Details have not yet been determined, but, yes, RCS is interested in the land for an expanded parking area that Wabash Park could also take advantage of in the evenings and weekends, just as they do now with our current central office parking,” Ramage said.

Under that proposal, the tennis courts could be moved to an area southwest of Forum Fitness Center that was used for tennis when the base was open. The area is currently a parking lot located between two ball fields.

Hardin said tennis is not as popular as it once was. If the conversion plan proceeds, the southernmost courts at Wabash Park could be converted for pickleball, a sport that is gaining popularity, and possibly tennis, volleyball, badminton, soccer or hockey.

“I think the board thinks we should have tennis courts, but I don’t think we need six,” Hardin said.

Rantoul Township High School formerly used the tennis courts for physical education classes, but Hardin said school officials have said that having the students walk from the high school to the courts and back leaves little time for tennis. The courts’ condition is also an issue.

It was announced at the June meeting of the RTHS board that the school would not field a tennis team in 2017-18 due to concerns over condition of the courts.

Athletic director Travis Flesner said, however, that did not rule out the possibility of the school still fielding a team in the future.

Flesner said other options were being considered.

Hardin said earlier that the park district spent about $30,000 resurfacing the courts five years ago, but it was difficult to find a firm that was willing to come to town to undertake such a small project.

A newer court coverage process could be used if the board opts to resurface the tennis courts at Wabash Park or on base. The court would be guaranteed for 25 years.

“It’s kind of a pad they put down that goes over the surface, and then they paint it whatever color you wanted,” Hardin said, adding that the board has not received a price quote for the work.

He said sites in Riverton and Illiopolis have those types of tennis courts, “and they look very nice. The one in Riverton was put in last year, and Illiopolis was maybe a month ago.”

The board has made no decision on the tennis court issue.

The former base site falls under the jurisdiction of a separate entity — the village of Rantoul Rec Department. It is unknown if an arrangement could be worked out between the two districts.

Rec Superintendent Luke Humphrey said the park board has mentioned the possibility of locating tennis courts there, but it has not progressed past that point.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



