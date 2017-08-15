Five easy pieces: All-area candidates

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he does a sneak preview of the fall prep sports scene, naming five area athletes whom it would be surprising to not see on all-area teams at season’s end.

Caleb Bleich

Fisher/GCMS soccer

I would be absolutely shocked, and readers should be too, if the Bunnies junior doesn’t wind up an all-area performer. If Bleich has another season like he did in 2016, first-team all-area should be within reach. He will be the main weapon for coach Levi Horsch as he tries to build on what was the program’s best season in quite a while. Look for Bleich to rack up some more college interest this year, too.

Bree Davis

Rantoul volleyball

Davis is one of several Eagles who could be on this list (Logan Andrews, Emily Schluter and Kaylie Wilson among others). There were times last year when she would hit two or three balls into the net, but others when she would tear the cover off it for a kill. Davis racked up 34 kills during Rantoul’s third-place finish at the 2016 PBL Invite on her way to all-tournament honors. If she can bring that consistent force in 2017, it should make the Eagles that much more lethal.

Alec Johnson

Fisher/GCMS soccer

Bleich and Caleb Pulley would not have been freed up to do their thing had it not been for Part III of Fisher/GCMS’ “big three.” Johnson was one of the top passers in the area last season, and that should continue this year. Bleich and Johnson will be leading the brigade, but Mattias Dean should also be able to make some noise for the Bunnies. Johnson probably won’t be a prolific goal scorer, but he won’t be forced into that role.

Garet Kinnett

Rantoul soccer

The senior-to-be’s best sport is quite obviously track, where he is hoping to compete for a state title in the hurdles and help the 1,600-meter relay team finish in the top 10 for the second consecutive season. But Kinnett is the top candidate to lead Rantoul in goals with Raul Castillo and Germain Salinas both graduated. First-year head coach Michael Masters is sure to keep Kinnett out of the Eagles’ goalie box, where he was at the start of 2016 — a move that minimized his skillset.

Sarah Porter

Armstrong-Potomac volleyball

The 5-11 Porter competed this summer in the AAU national volleyball tournament in Florida for the Prime Time team out of Champaign. The team finished fifth out of 161 teams. That experience, plus attending another camp in Washington this summer, will only help Porter as she anchors coach Candy Franzen’s lineup. Porter will look to help the Trojans reach a second consecutive regional title game.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.