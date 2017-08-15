Eagles set Kick-Off and Hall of Fame nights

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will hold its Eagles Kick-Off Night for all fall sports on Friday.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with food such as rowdy burgers, pork chops and “world famous fries” available for purchase at the concession stand.

At 6:30, the Eagles athletes will be introduced, and the varsity football team will scrimmage at 7:30.

There is no cost to attend the event.

RTHS has also announced its 2017 Hall of Fame class, which will be introduced at halftime of the Sept. 1 football game against St. Joseph-Ogden.

The three members who will be introduced are Dustin Brooks, class of 2006; Ruffner Francis, class of 1997; and Erin Riddle, class of 1994.

sports@rantoulpress.com