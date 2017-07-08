Five easy pieces: Dark horse players who could make a big impact in MLB playoffs

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he continues the baseball theme with his top five dark horse candidates to make a huge impact during the MLB playoffs in October — position players only.



David Peralta

Arizona Diamondbacks

I have to admit, I have an infatuation with the Diamondbacks: I hope to one day live in Arizona for a while, Chase Field is one of the top 10 ball parks I want to visit, and Luis Gonzalez’s World Series walk-off is one of the first baseball memories I have. I’m rooting for the Dbacks to go far, and Peralta is one of the many reasons they could get past a one-game wild card and push the Dodgers in a five-game set. Arizona has a lethal 1-5 order in the lineup (Peralta, A.J. Pollock, Jake Lamb, Paul Goldschmidt, J.D. Martinez). The one hold up is the Dodgers’ left-handed arms, which would push the horrible-against-lefties Lamb down to No. 7 in the order. Peralta is one of the most unheralded hitters in the game and could put Arizona over the top.



Bradley Zimmer

Cleveland Indians

When I considered all the potential dark horse players who could come up big in the playoffs, I mainly focused on under-the-radar players for non-mainstream teams (i.e. Not the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs or Dodgers). I made one pick on personal bias (DeJong) and another on someone who I think will drive his name into the lexicon of average baseball fans once his team makes the playoffs and wins a thrilling one-game playoff over the Red Sox (Segura). Zimmer, though, might be the one player on this list who is set up for success more than the others. He will be hitting in the No. 7 or 8 spot in a deadly lineup, meaning he will be put in position to come up clutch early and late behind Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez, Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana.



Brian Goodwin

Washington Nationals

If the Natinals (not a typo ... if you don’t remember the 2009 Washington Natinals jersey screw up, Google it) get production from arguably the game’s best lineup (the Dodgers might have something to say about that), you can forget about Goodwin. But if Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman can’t come up big during crunch time (a big if admittedly, but how often do MLB players go into slumps in the I’m-sorry-but-it’s-so-stupid-to-play-162-games-then-have-just-a-best-of-five division series?) the Nats will turn to Goodwin for some life. The center fielding leadoff man has been decent in place of shortstop Trea Turner atop the lineup but may move down to 6th or 7th upon Turner’s return. That could provide ample run-producing opportunities.



Paul DeJong

St. Louis Cardinals

The longest of longshots is the former and current Redbird. Obviously, plenty of bias on my part comes in to play here with the former Illinois State star. M covering his final season in Normal wasn’t exactly thrilling (ISU struggled throughout an up-and-down season), but DeJong was always a monster. Now, he’s proving it on the biggest stage, leading the Cardinals with 15 home runs. And, no, I did not see any of this coming. I was hoping he would get his shot in the big leagues but wasn’t sure if that would come for sure. Now, he’s the three-hitter for a team desperately trying to stay in the playoff hunt.



Jean Segura

Seattle Mariners

My favorite player other than Paul DeJong is another of the bigger longshots on this list. But, seriously, it could happen. I am steadfast in my belief the Mariners are going to finally end their dreadfully painful playoff drought, and if they get into the playoffs, anything can happen. They are in the middle of a heated wild card race with the Yankees, Royals and Rays, but if they get in, they will be trouble and Segura will have an impact. Seattle could have wilted with a completely injured rotation, but now is on the brink of a fairly epic turnaround.

